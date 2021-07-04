Daniil Medvedev after comeback win over Cilic: "It's 100% going to give me extra confidence, I've achieved the most difficult thing in tennis"

Daniil Medvedev overcame a two-set deficit for the first time in his career on Saturday to defeat Marin Cilic in the third round at Wimbledon. Medvedev won 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and booked his place in the second week of the Championships, also for the first time in his career.

The second-seeded Russian came into the match with a woeful record in five-setters. Medvedev had played seven five-setters in his career and ended up on the losing side on six occasions. In fact, the Russian's first five-set win came at this year's Australian Open, where he beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 in the third round.

During the post-match press conference, the 25-year-old said that by overturning a two-set deficit he had accomplished "the most difficult thing in tennis" and stressed the victory would act as a shot in the arm.

"It's 100% going to give me extra confidence, I've achieved the most difficult thing in tennis, which is to come back two sets to zero in a Grand Slam," Medvedev said. "It's very complicated. You still have three sets ahead of you."

Medvedev's five-set record at Wimbledon does not make for great reading. In 2017, he came from two sets down against Ruben Bemelmans in the second round to force a decider but failed to get past the finish line. It was a similar script for the Russian against Adrian Mannarino in the third round the following year.

The World No. 2 reminisced on these results and highlighted the difficulties of overturning such a deficit. Medvedev said earning a triple break in the deciding set against Cilic was what made the difference.

"At Wimbledon on two occasions I came back two sets down, breaking in the fifth, and still I couldn't win them," Medvedev said. "It's not easy at all to get to that situation. Thankfully, I managed to have three breaks in the fifth. I could still lose one and be 5-2. For my career and for my confidence, this is a very big boost, these things make you better. "

Having overcome Cilic, Medvedev is among the favorites to reach the final, where he could potentially face Novak Djokovic. The Russian has already lost two Grand Slam finals, but is confident he will lift a Major trophy sooner rather than later.

"This could be my year," continued Medvedev. "I believe in it, although I know it is hard. It is difficult to win a Grand Slam, I have lost twice already, with Rafa and with Novak. Same every year barring injury or something. Believing I can do it. This could be my year, maybe next."

"For the first two sets, he basically played better than me, destroyed me" - Daniil Medvedev on Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic in action against Daniil Medvedev

Cilic put in a near flawless performance in the first two sets, but faded as the match progressed, while Medvedev grew in strength.

During his on-court interview, Medvedev heaped praise on Cilic and also revealed he started to get a bit tense late in the fifth set once the Croat reeled off two games in a row.

“At 5-0 in the fifth set, I have to be honest: I felt like, OK, 5-0, 40-0, it’s done," Medvedev said. "The match is done. Then it becomes 5-2 and I’m like ‘wow’. Again? But Marin is an amazing player. For the first two sets he basically played better than me, destroyed me. So I’m really happy to come back and win the match.”

