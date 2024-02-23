Daniil Medvedev has spoken highly of Gilles Simon after the Frenchman joined his coaching team.

Medvedev has been working with Gilles Cervara as his coach since 2017. He even relocated to France to train under Cervara in Cannes, with the likes of Eric Hernandez (physical trainer) and Yann Le Meur (sports scientist) being a part of his coaching unit.

2024 marks the eighth season of Medvedev and Cervara's partnership. However, this year will see Cervara reduce his travel around the world with the Russian. Former player Simon is set to take up the coaching duties in his absence.

On Simon's addition to his team, Medvedev stated that the Frenchman could help him become a better player and win titles.

“He is an addition to the team. He is going to help us move forward, help us win titles, and help me become a better player. We see how it goes. So far it has been going good. Hopefully it is for a very long time but that depends on a lot of factors. We will see how much time he spends,” he said. (via Tennis Majors)

“For sure Gilles Cervara will be more time with me than Gilles Simon. That is how it works because that is how it was. We will see what the future brings as to how many weeks he will be with us,” he added.

The World No. 4 also stated that he expects Simon to help him improve areas of his game that aren't up to his standards.

“My expectations are that Gilles Simon is a very smart player that can help me improve my game – especially hoping to improve parts of my game that are maybe not the best. So far it’s been going good,” he opined.

"Gilles Simon will bring us his keen insight into Daniil Medvedev’s game" - Russian's head coach Gilles Cervara

Gilles Simon has joined Daniil Medvedev's coaching team.

Gilles Simon and Daniil Medvedev met four times on the ATP tour, with the former leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. Medvedev's only win against the Frenchman came in 's-Hertogenbosch, while he lost in Lyon, London (Queen's Club), and Marseille.

Before he hung up his racket, it was a widely held view that Simon and Medvedev's styles have a lot of similarities. Incidentally, the pair have already started working together after the Russian's return to training following the Australian Open.

Gilles Cervara refused to divulge the former World No. 6's exact designation, stating that the title wasn't as important as the work he would be doing.

“Gilles Simon’s title doesn’t matter. What will count is the quality of our work, the harmony of our contributions, and the results. That’s what’s important,” he said.

“He’ll bring us his keen insight into Daniil Medvedev’s game and opponents, new and different things, his experience and qualities. He will back up things that have already been said and done with Daniil for the last seven years,” he added.