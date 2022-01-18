"Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are the favorites for the Australian Open title"- Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman believes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are the "favorites" to win the Australian Open title in the absence of Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Melbourne last week.

Schwartzman kicked off his Australian Open 2022 campaign in style, defeating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in the first round of the Grand Slam. The Argentine converted eight of the 17 breakpoints he earned during the match, to cruise to a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win.

José Morgado @josemorgado



6-3, 6-4, 7-5 over Filip Krajinovic, who himself didn't look great all match.



[getty] Diego Schwartzman plays very solid for two hours and then survives cramps (?) to reach the 2nd round at the #AusOpen 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 over Filip Krajinovic, who himself didn't look great all match.[getty] Diego Schwartzman plays very solid for two hours and then survives cramps (?) to reach the 2nd round at the #AusOpen.6-3, 6-4, 7-5 over Filip Krajinovic, who himself didn't look great all match.[getty] https://t.co/4inRvQa1NN

Speaking after the match, the Argentine named Zverev and Medvedev as two strong contenders for the Australian Open title. The World No. 13 also feels it would be unwise to write off Rafael Nadal, who has not lost a single match this year.

José Morgado @josemorgado Schwartzman. "Medvedev and Zverev are now the favorites for the title. Tsitsipas got chances but still needs matches and then... we have Rafa. Yet to lose in 2022." Schwartzman. "Medvedev and Zverev are now the favorites for the title. Tsitsipas got chances but still needs matches and then... we have Rafa. Yet to lose in 2022."

"Medvedev and Zverev are now the favorites for the title. Tsitsipas got chances but still needs matches and then... we have Rafa. Yet to lose in 2022," said the Argentine.

Diego Schwartzman matches Guillermo Vilas' tally of 107 hardcourt wins

Diego Schwarzman at the ATP Cup 2022

Schwartzman's first-round victory over Krajinovic was his 107th win on hardcourts, equaling the tally of four-time Grand Slam champion Guillermo Vilas.

However, he still trails compatriots Juan Martin del Potro, David Nalbandian and Juan Ignacio Chela, who have 311, 187, and 121 wins to their names respectively on hardcourt.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis con más victorias sobre pista dura:



311 | Juan Martín del Potro

187 | David Nalbandian

121 | Juan Ignacio Chela

107 | Guillermo Vilas

107 | DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN

98 | Guillermo Cañas

96 | Juan Mónaco



#AusOpen Tenistascon más victorias sobre pista dura:311 | Juan Martín del Potro187 | David Nalbandian121 | Juan Ignacio Chela107 | Guillermo Vilas107 | DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN98 | Guillermo Cañas96 | Juan Mónaco Tenistas 🇦🇷 con más victorias sobre pista dura:311 | Juan Martín del Potro187 | David Nalbandian121 | Juan Ignacio Chela107 | Guillermo Vilas107 | DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN98 | Guillermo Cañas96 | Juan Mónaco#AusOpen https://t.co/LkfA8sAh7h

When asked about the impact Vilas has had on his career, Schwartzman lauded the Argentine as "one of the best" in the sport's history. The 29-year-old also said Vilas inspired a whole generation of youngsters to take up the sport in Argentina.

"Well, I'm not very young now, but when I started to play he already retired, but Guillermo I think represented the word 'tennis' in our country. When everything start, Guillermo and Batata Clerc were playing, Guillermo before, and he was one of the best in our sport history," mentioned the 29-year-old.

carlos alvarez @charlescaissa Guillermo Vilas ganador 2 veces en Australia 78 y 79 Guillermo Vilas ganador 2 veces en Australia 78 y 79 https://t.co/zYTBwSoK1K

"For sure, I think not me but the before generation of players start and become tennis players because of him. I think everyone loves him in our country, yeah," added the Argentine.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 13th seed will lock horns with Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram