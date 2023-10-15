Daniil Medvedev would beat Nick Kyrgios in MMA cage fight, claims Tennis analyst

Renowned tennis analyst Gill Gross recently predicted that Daniil Medvedev would emerge victorious in an MMA cage fight against Nick Kyrgios.

Responding to a set of questions sent in by tennis fans on the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, Gross predicted that Medvedev would triumph over Kyrgios because of his towering height.

Gross stated that the World No. 3's height would grant him an undeniable advantage, emphasizing that the significance of such an imposing physical attribute should not be taken lightly.

"Medvedev. Medvedev wins in a cage fight. That length, that lankiness is no joke alright. That is a big advantage especially if the fight stays on the feet which I imagine it’s going to stay on the feet. I don’t think that either of them will be doing much wrestling or grappling in this MMA cage fight," Gross said.

Gill Gross stated that Nick Kyrgios, in certain aspects, possesses a tough exterior. However, in his perspective, the Australian is "more of a lover than a fighter."

"I know that Kyrgios in some ways has that hard exterior but I don’t know you know he’s more of a lover than a fighter in my eyes," he said. "But when it comes down to it like who do I think is really you know tougher – [Daniil] Medvedev."

"I would love to have won a Grand Slam, but if we leave them aside, it is probably my best season" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 China Open

Daniil Medvedev has recently expressed his contentment with his performance throughout the 2023 season despite his regret over not securing a Grand Slam title.

Medvedev has won five tournaments this year, including the Masters 1000s in Rome and Miami, the ATP 500s in Dubai and Rotterdam, as well as the ATP 250 event in Doha. Additionally, he has also had runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells Masters and the China Open.

At the Majors, the World No. 3 experienced mixed results. He was eliminated in the third round of the Australian Open, losing to Sebastian Korda. Similarly, in the French Open, he suffered an early exit in the opening round, defeated by Thiago Seyboth Wild.

However, he managed to reach the semifinals at the Wimbledon Championships, only to be defeated by Carlos Alcaraz. Finally, Medvedev finished as the runner-up at the US Open when he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the final.

When questioned about his thoughts on the 2023 season, Medvedev expressed his satisfaction with his campaign, highlighting his consistent performance and winning several titles along the way.

“It has been a great season. I would love to have won a Grand Slam, but if we leave them aside, it is probably my best season. At Wimbledon and at the US Open I had very good streaks. A lot of titles, big wins, really consistent,” Daniil Medvedev said at a press conference in Shanghai (via puntodebreak).