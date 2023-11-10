Daniil Medvedev becomes co-owner and investor in M80 group

Daniil Medvedev recently expressed his excitement at becoming a key investor in M80, an American esports entertainment organization.

Every tennis fan knows that the Russian, who is ranked 3rd in the world, is an avid gamer. The 27-year-old was recently announced as the Game Ambassador for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. He also came on board as the brand ambassador of gaming gear company HyperX in 2021.

In that context, it is hardly surprising that Daniil Medvedev has now become a co-owner and investor in the M80 ownership group. The World No. 3 was elated at the prospect of being involved with the gaming organization, going by his post on social media.

Medvedev posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been following esports for a while. He then professed his admiration for everyone involved in M80, before sparing a word for gaming and media entrepreneur Marco Mereu - who established the company in December 2022.

"Excited to join @M80gg as an owner! I’ve been a fan of esports for a while now and play a lot. Especially @Rainbow6Game. Joining the M80 ownership team is exciting. I love the team, follow many of the players individually, and really like Marco’s vision. More to come!"

For what it's worth, Daniil Medvedev is not the first tennis player to be associated with an esports organization. In 2019, USA's Taylor Fritz invested in ReKTGlobal, a global esports infrastructure company.

Daniil Medvedev has plenty of hobbies outside of playing tennis

While Daniil Medvedev is one of the most competitive and disciplined tennis players currently, those who have closely followed the Russian would know that letting his hair down and having fun is not beyond him.

The World No. 3's favorite hobby is playing video games and he has admitted in the past that FIFA, Fortnite, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege are his favorite games.

Medvedev is, in fact, so obsessed with FIFA that he brought out the famous "Dead Fish" celebration after winning his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open. He later explained to Fox News:

"I like to play FIFA. I like to play PlayStation. It's called the 'dead fish' celebration. If you know your opponent when you play FIFA, many times you're going to do this. You're going to score a goal, you're up 5-0, you do this one."

Outside of video games, Medvedev is also passionate about Formula 1 racing. The 27-year-old had even hopped behind the wheel of a Pro-Kart for a fun race with F1 stars Daniil Kvyat and Alex Albon in 2022.