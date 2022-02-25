"Daniil Medvedev is a very complicated rival, very demanding, the new No. 1 in the world" - Rafael Nadal

Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal had to dig deep to beat Tommy Paul 6-0, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open on Friday. The Spaniard will next face Daniil Medvedev, who will become the new World No. 1 in next week's ATP rankings.

Speaking to the press following his victory, Nadal was asked to give his thoughts on his Australian Open final rematch with Medvedev. The Spaniard replied that the playing conditions were different in Acapulco, before admitting he would have to be at his best to "have any chance" against the Russian.

“We are in a completely different tournament, different conditions. He is a very complicated rival, very demanding, the new number 1 in the world," Nadal said. "We already saw how hard it was to beat him in the last Australian Open, he has been playing well, so I am aware that I need to be at my 100% to have any chance."

Nadal added that he was looking forward to his last-four clash against Medvedev, but reiterated how "difficult" the match-up would be.

"I'm looking forward to playing the game, for me to be in the semi-finals here after having little time after Australia is very good news," he added. "Now a very tough game is coming, I know it will be very difficult, but I feel like it.”

The 21-time Major winner was then asked to shed some light on his longevity in the sport. The Spaniard replied that even though he has faced many physical issues over the years, his love for the game motivated him to prolong his career.

“It's been many years, the only thing I can say is that for a long time we all believed, myself included, that my career would not be very long due to my style of play or other factors," the Spaniard said. "It is true that I have had problems. But I always kept the passion to continue."

"Here I am, in the year 2022 competing in this way, I am enjoying it to the fullest, let's see how long it lasts. I'm happy about it, I think about it week by week, day by day."

"This is devastating news" - Rafael Nadal on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The 21-time Grand Slam champion at the Mexican Open in Acapulco

During the press conference, Nadal also expressed his views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He chose not to delve too deep into the situation, but did express dismay that there could be war in this day and age.

“I cannot give my opinion as a tennis player, I can give my opinion as a citizen. When you take me out of tennis, just as I can give an opinion, so can you, anyone. I don't want to talk about the culprits or what the problem is," Nadal said. "What is clear is that, at this point and in the century we are in, it seems incredible to me that there are wars."

He also hoped that the conflict would be resolved soon while sparing a word for all the individuals who were affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It escapes my head in every way, I can't understand it, I hope it ends as soon as possible. That is the only thing I wish, that there be the least affected and victims possible," he said. "This is devastating news."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala