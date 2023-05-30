Daniil Medvedev-conqueror Thiago Seyboth Wild's ugly past with domestic abuse resurfaces in light of French Open upset

Thiago Seyboth Wild pulled off an upset of a lifetime at the 2023 French Open on Tuesday, stunning World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round. Ranked World No. 172, the Brazilian downed the second seed 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in five sets to reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time ever.

While it should have been a news to celebrate for the tennis world, Seyboth Wild's victory soon turned sour as fans on social media quickly recalled the investigations of physical and mental assault that are still pending on the 23-year-old.

In September 2021, Thiago Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima accused him of continued domestic abuse, revealing that he almost broke her finger once because she, a social media influencer, had posted a photo of herself alone and not with him.

“One day, he hurt my finger, because he squeezed it until it almost broke just because he got angry when I published a photo on social media, alone and not with him. We were at a dinner with his parents and then he shook my hand a lot, My finger turned purple and swollen,” Lima said.

Jakub Bobro @bobrojakub Quick reminder that while Seyboth Wild is an exciting and talented player, he has allegations of domestic abuse (mental and physical) against him that have not been resolved as far as I can tell. Quick reminder that while Seyboth Wild is an exciting and talented player, he has allegations of domestic abuse (mental and physical) against him that have not been resolved as far as I can tell.

The Brazilian went on to state that he had a temper issue, recalling how he would pull her hair and call her names every time he got angry with her.

“When Thiago got angry, he pushed me, pulled my hair, called me a bit*h, sl*t, garbage, dumb. I lived at home, I didn’t go out for anything while he was travelling,” Lima said.

Reminder that Thiago Seyboth Wild was accused by his former girlfriend of abuse, cheating and, when accusations rose, extortion. He's been indicted, the process is still open and awaiting for trial. Innocent until proven guilty. But his character has shown controversy many times



Innocent until proven guilty. But his character has shown controversy many times Reminder that Thiago Seyboth Wild was accused by his former girlfriend of abuse, cheating and, when accusations rose, extortion. He’s been indicted, the process is still open and awaiting for trialInnocent until proven guilty. But his character has shown controversy many times

Thayene Lima went on to fill a lawsuit against the 23-year-old as well as a formal complaint with police in Rio de Janeiro, adding that Seyboth Wild was also involved in serial infidelity. She also stated that his parents were aware of the same and promised support for her, only to end up failing to uphold the deal later.

“I was financially dependent on Thiago. We were in a stable relationship, so at his request I stopped working with Instagram advertisements. After I discovered the various betrayals, his parents became aware and claimed that they would give me material and psychological support along with the Thiago, but that never happened and I ended up totally helpless,” she said.

More concerlingly, Lima disclosed that she had been forced to become completely dependent on Thiago Seyboth Wild during their relationship, as he even destroyed her credit card and made her stop working with Instagram advertisements after a while.

“He left me without any support. He cut everything, including my credit card, which was the only form of money I had to eat, get around, buy medicine if I had to. Thiago’s father suggested a deal, but none I benefited from them in front of everything that Thiago put me through. I realized that it would be more of a ‘shut up’ so that I wouldn’t expose things they didn’t want to come up about our relationship,” Lima said.

Finally, Lima lamented how the World No. 172 had made her change everything about her life without her even noticing it, controlling the way she dressed and her apperances as well.

“Without my noticing it, he made me change everything in my life. I started not being able to show a cleavage, I couldn’t even go to the beach to not wear a bikini. I always wore big nails, but he liked short ones,” she said. “If my political opinion wasn’t the same as his – and in fact it isn’t - he would call me stupid and say that I had to stay with the ‘fucking blacks… that I walked."

"These false, fabricated, and vengeful claims are in no way a reflection of my character" - What Thiago Seyboth Wild has said about his domestic abuse allegations

2023 French Open - Day Three

Understandably, Thiago Seyboth Wild has denied everything his ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima has accused him of, stating that they were "defamatory," "libellous," "fabricated," and "vengeful."

"This crime of which I was a victim is already being duly investigated by the competent authorities. Regarding the disdainful statements about me, I have to clarify that they are defamatory and libellous practices that are also the object of civil and criminal proceedings already underway"

“Although we are all far from perfect, I am happy to say that these false, fabricated, and vengeful claims are in no way a reflection of my character or actions,” Seyboth Wild said in a statement.

The allegations have not been resolved till date and he is still awaiting trail in Brazil. However, the 23-year-old was handed a restraining order against Lima after her police complaint.

