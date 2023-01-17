Daniil Medvedev decodes his new personalised logo after debuting it at the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev debuted his new logo, designed in partnership with his apparel sponsor Lacoste, during his first-round match at the Australian Open, with the design featuring on his cap, polo shirt, and shoes. The Russian is also expected to have the logo stenciled on the strings of his racket.

Designed as a gaming controller, the logo has four parts representing the four keys, starting with a "D" on the left and an "M" on the right. At the bottom are two "i's" and on top is a circle, representing a tennis ball. "Daniil M." is written underneath the design.

Medvedev is a known gaming-aficionado and his favorite games are FIFA and Rainbow Six.

Lacoste revealed that the logo was "largely inspired by the codes of gaming" and that its design "perfectly characterizes the personality of Daniil, whether on or off court."

Speaking about the new logo in an interview with Forbes, Medvedev said it was a moment of "real pride" for him to have a dedicated range. He described the creative process as a "real team effort" which reflected all his passions.

"This new logo on this dedicated collection is a real pride for me," Daniil Medvedev said. "It's the first time a partner has offered it to me. It was a real team effort with the Lacoste creative studio. It perfectly reflects all my passions: tennis with the circle, for example, which evokes the tennis ball and gaming."

The 2021 US Open champion is also hopeful that his personalized logo will bring him success in the new year.

"I hope that this personalized logo on my clothing line will bring me success for the 2023 season," Daniil Medvedev said. "It will also be an extra pressure, but I really have the ambition to deliver better tennis this season with the new customized silhouettes."

Daniil Medvedev to take on John Millman in the second round of the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev began his Australian Open campaign with a comprehensive win over Marcos Giron, dropping just three games en route to a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The Russian, who came into the season's first Grand Slam fresh off a semifinal run at the Adelaide International 1, was ruthless both on serve and return. He broke his opponent seven times to send a message to the rest of the field.

Medvedev will next take on home favorite John Millman in an exciting second-round encounter. The two are scheduled to compete on Wednesday.

