"Daniil Medvedev has the elegance of a butcher";"Outrageous" - Fans react hilariously as Russian’s unorthodox forehand at Wimbledon goes viral

Daniil Medvedev's unorthodox forehand during his first-round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships went viral and fans online had hilarious reactions. The Russian's playstyle often sparks discussions among the tennis fraternity.

After a disappointing outing on the European clay court swing, Medvedev headed to the grass season continuing his hunt for his first title of the year. The Russian kicked things off at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle but failed to gain any momentum after losing in the second round to Zhang Zhizhen.

Medvedev then began his campaign at Wimbledon against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. It was a routine win for the fifth-seed Russian who comfortably ousted the American 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Trending

During the match, Daniil Medvedev hit a forehand in his famous unconventional playstyle. Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were left in splits as they reacted to the Russian's forehand on X (formerly Twitter). One fan joked that he had the elegance of a butcher:

"He has the elegance of a butcher."

Expand Tweet

Another fan was in awe of the Russian's ability to consistently execute these shots to perfection and mentioned how his skills and talent were underrated.

"Mean this beyond jokes- the guy is so CRAZY talented to play the way he does, and to do it at the highest level of the game. His talent levels in tennis are underrated; the skill to return serve the way he does and to hit shots with THIS form, yet still control it... Outrageous."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

"You may not like it but this is what peak male performance looks like," a fan joked.

"Whatever floats the ball to the other side of the net," another fan wrote.

"That’s my trademark forehand in a telephone booth!" a fan hilariously remarked.

"Hopefully, I can play a lot more matches on this court" - Daniil Medvedev jokes about his love for the No. 1 Court

Daniil Medvedev (image source: GETTY)

After his first-round match at Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev joked about how he would love to continue playing on the No. 1 Court as he was yet to lose a match there. He also mentioned how he joked about this last year before he had to play the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz on the Centre Court where he eventually lost in straight sets.

“It was a great match, to be honest. I still never lost on Court 1. Hopefully, I can play a lot more matches on this court. I won maybe 9, 10 matches here and never lost. I said it last year before the semis it was unfortunate that I had to go to Centre Court, and I actually lost.”

Daniil Medvedev will face France's Alexandre Muller in the second round in what will be the first meeting between the two on the tour. The Frenchman defeated his compatriot Hugo Gaston 6-4, 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in his opening round match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment