Daniil Medvedev enjoys vacation in Turkey with his wife Daria and daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev, the US Open runner-up, is currently enjoying a vacation in Turkey with his wife Daria, and their daughter Alisa, following the tournament.

On Monday, the Russian tennis player treated his Instagram followers to a glimpse of his day. One photo featured his daughter, Alisa, wearing a cap as she enjoyed some beach fun, diligently crafting a sandcastle. He playfully captioned it as "Captain Cool." In another heartwarming snapshot, his wife Daria, and their daughter were captured having a great time in the pool at the Bijal Resort in Turkey. For this delightful moment, he captioned the second photo as "some rest with family."

Daniil Medvedev Daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa

In the 2023 US Open men's singles final, Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against the 2021 champion, Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic was dominant in a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win at the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows in New York. This victory carried historic significance, as Djokovic joined Margaret Court as only the second tennis player with 24 Grand Slam singles titles to his name.

At present, Medvedev holds the world No. 3 ranking in ATP singles, trailing closely behind the 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz, and the reigning title holder, Novak Djokovic. In February 2022, he achieved the coveted world No. 1 status, maintaining that ranking for a total of 16 weeks. Over the course of his career, Medvedev has clinched 20 ATP Tour singles titles.

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou dissects Novak Djokovic's 2023 US Open final win over Daniil Medvedev

US Open Tennis

In a video shared on his Instagram account after the US Open final, Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams, took a moment to analyze what distinguished Novak Djokovic's performance this time compared to when Medvedev had previously defeated him. Mouratoglou highlighted two key aspects that Djokovic successfully addressed, with particular praise for his exceptional tactical execution.

"In this 2023 US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, two things were key in that final. The first thing was his mindset. In the finals of Grand Slams, there are two different Novaks. There is the Novak that comes to conquer and when he is like that and he plays his best tennis, he's the best player in the world.

And there is the Djokovic who comes to the final to avoid losing and this one is beatable. He is extremely difficult to beat but he is beatable. In that Grand Slam final he came to conquer and he did. The second element that was key I think was the tactical element," Patrick Mouratoglou said.