"Daniil Medvedev gave me an opportunity to be a grandfather" - Andrey Rublev's Valentine's Day message for compatriot results in hilarious blooper

Andrey Rublev's Valentine's Day message for Daniil Medvedev came with a hilarious blooper.

Rublev, who is currently battling for the Rotterdam Open title, was recently a part of a Valentine's Day video where players named their most-loved peers. The 26-year-old picked World No. 3 Medvedev. The Russians are childhood friends, and in April 2023, Medvedev named Rublev the godfather of his daughter Alisa.

At the 2023 US Open, Medvedev was asked the reason behind his decision to make Rublev his daughter's godfather.

"He's religious, so that's important to be a godfather. So it was kind of an easy decision." replied Medvedev.

In the recent Valentine's Day video, Rublev said he loves the 2021 US Open men's singles title winner. However, as he went to elaborate on why he loves his compatriot, he produced a hilarious moment.

"I love Daniil (Medvedev). He gave me an opportunity and a special role to be a grandfather. Oh grandfather!"

After he realized his mistake, Rublev couldn't help but laugh. However, the World No. 5 corrected himself but continued to smile on as the video ended on a comic note.

"Godfather of his daughter."

Andrey Rublev finds himself in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open

Andrey Rublev has reached the Rotterdam Open's quarterfinals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-5. It was an almighty scare for the second-seeded Rublev, as Auger-Aliassime had three match points in the deciding set.

However, Rublev bounced back in stunning fashion to dash the Canadian's hopes. The World No. 5, who defeated Zizou Bergs 7-5, 6-3 in his first match at the ATP 500 event this year, will face fifth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. It will be a rematch of the duo's five-set Australian Open thriller in the tournament's fourth round.

On that particular occasion, Rublev took the first set 6-4. However, De Minaur, backed by the Australian crowd, took the next two sets 7-6(5), 7-6(4). However, the Aussie eventually ran out of steam and lost the next two sets 6-3, 6-0.

Rublev has tasted glory at the Rotterdam Open before. In 2021, he won the ATP 500 event after defeating Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final. Earlier in the tournament, Rublev had to battle past Marcos Giron and Andy Murray across the first two rounds, beating them both in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals, he defeated Jeremy Chardy to set up a semifinal contest against Stefanos Tsitsipas, which he won 6-3, 7-6(2).