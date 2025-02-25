Daniil Medvedev gets honest about his tennis future amid poor run of form

Daniil Medvedev talked about his tennis future amidst a poor run of form. He also opened up about the chances of winning another Grand Slam title.

Ad

Medvedev most recently competed at the 2025 Qatar Open. He was seeded fourth at the tournament and he began his campaign by defeating compatriot Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1 in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, he faced Felix Auger-Aliassime and had to retire from their match due to food poisoning just before the second set, with the score at 6-3, 0-0 retd.

While speaking with Khaleej Times following his campaign in Doha, Daniil Medvedev opened up about his struggles with form. He acknowledged that he has been facing difficulties and experiencing more losses than usual

Ad

Trending

Medvedev said that despite these losses he has confidence in his abilities, stating that when he is at his best, he can defeat any opponent on the tour.

"I see two points of view. One is, lately it's been a little bit tough for me. You know, my level has dropped a little bit. I lost more matches than I generally do. So it's the reality. And at the same time, I proved numerous times that when I play my best tennis, when in my best shape, I can beat anyone," Daniil Medvedev said.

Ad

The former World No.1 said that it is important for him to regain his form by working hard and challenging himself by competing against stronger players. He believes that this will increase his chances of winning another Grand Slam title

"And that are my chances if I manage to come back to my form, I know I did that a little bit in Doha. I want to try to do it here (in Dubai). Then I have the chance of winning another Grand Slam or more. If I don't, then it's going to be tougher . So I just need to fight, work hard and try to beat some guys that are at the moment stronger than me," he added.

Ad

This season, Daniil Medvedev had a semifinal run at the 2025 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, reached the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open, and faced early exits, losing in the second rounds at the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open.

Daniil Medvedev will next compete at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daniil Medvedev will next compete at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, which will run from February 24 to March 1, 2025, at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ad

Medvedev is the top seed at the ATP 500 hard court tournament and he will kick off his campaign against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. The two players have met eight times on the ATP Tour, with the Russian emerging victorious in seven of those encounters. Their most recent match-up was in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, where Medvedev secured a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win.

The winner of the first-round match between Daniil Medvedev and Struff will advance to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev's best result at the Dubai Tennis Championships came in 2023. He was seeded third in the tournament and he began his campaign by defeating Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2, and Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Medvedev overcame eighth seed Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2, and then secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory over top seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals to advance to the final. In the championship match, the former World No.1 defeated second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev 6–2, 6–2 to claim the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback