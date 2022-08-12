"Daniil Medvedev is a great player, but he gave Nick Kyrgios time on the ball; Hubert Hurkacz shouldn't do that" - Andy Roddick ahead of Canadian Open showdown

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz and Nick Kyrgios will lock horns in a highly-anticipated quarterfinal contest at the 2022 Canadian Open. Ahead of the encounter, Andy Roddick spoke about the keys for both players in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

Highlighting Kyrgios' win over Daniil Medvedev, the American former World No.1 said Hurkacz will need to be wary of not making the same mistake as Medvedev — playing defensively as that, according to him, allows Kyrgios time to work his "magic".

"I don't think he can kind of go way back and react to Kyrgios. I think he actually has to just completely thump when he gets the chance and make Kyrgios steal his power," Roddick said. "Listen, Medvedev is a great player. No. 1 in the world, better than I would have ever been in my life, but he gives Kyrgios time to work his magic, Hubert Hukracz has to take that time away."

Roddick also spoke about the significance of serving numbers for both players, saying it will be especially important for Hurkacz to defend his serve well and at least push for a tie-breaker.

"Yeah, Nick straight out-served him in Halle and actually get itnto those tie-breakers where anything could go, right?" Roddick said. "But listen Kyrgios is a different player than he was in Halle where he was actually in-form as well."

"If you're Hubert Hurkacz, you know that you have to thump any ball you get that you have two feet under because you don't want Nick Kyrgios to start going mad magician, on you rightKnocking down that back and coming in and Hurkacz, I think he has to step in on second serve returns," he added.

Kyrgios and Hurkacz will face off on Center Court in the morning session on Friday.

Nick Kyrgios eyes top-25 return in ATP world rankings

Nick Kyrgios in action at the National Bank Open in Montréal.

Nick Kyrgios' inconsistent results prior to Wimbledon had adversely affected his world ranking. And with the Wimbledon Championships not awarding any ranking points this year, reaching the final at the All England Club did not do his ranking any favors.

The Aussie, however, has seemingly struck form in the weeks since and is steadily climbing the ranking ladder. He is currently ranked at No. 37, but his solid showing in Montreal will see him go up at least 10 spots.

Kyrgios has now moved up to World No. 27 in the ATP Live Rankings, a rank that’ll ensure he’s seeded at the US Open later this month.

