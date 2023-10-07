Daniil Medvedev has expressed satisfaction with his performance in the 2023 season, though he regrets not being able to capture a Grand Slam title.

Medvedev has won five titles this year: the Masters 1000s in Rome and Miami, the ATP 500s in Dubai and Rotterdam, and the ATP 250 event in Doha. He has also had runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells Masters and the China Open.

At the Majors, the Russian bowed out in the third round of the Australian Open (lost to Sebastian Korda) and the opening round of the French Open (lost to Thiago Seyboth Wild). Additionally, he made a semifinal exit (lost to Carlos Alcaraz) at the Wimbledon Championships before finishing as the runner-up at the US Open (lost to Novak Djokovic).

When asked for his thoughts on his 2023 season, Medvedev said he was happy with his campaign as he was consistent throughout and won a few important titles along the way.

“It has been a great season. I would love to have won a Grand Slam, but if we leave them aside, it is probably my best season. At Wimbledon and at the US Open I had very good streaks. A lot of titles, big wins, really consistent,” he said at a press conference in Shanghai. (via puntodebreak)

“I want to try to end on a very strong note” - Daniil Medvedev hopes to do well at Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 China Open.

Daniil Medvedev came extremely close to adding another title to his trophy cabinet at the recently concluded China Open, where he finished as the runner-up after losing 7-6(2), 7-6(2) to Jannik Sinner.

The Russian, who will next be in action at the Shanghai Masters, is hoping to go one step further at the Masters 1000 event and end his season on a high.

“It [the season] is not over. I want to try to end on a very strong note from here in Shanghai,” he expressed in the press conference.

After getting a bye in the opening round, Medvedev will begin his campaign with a clash against Cristian Garin, who comes into the match on the back of a 6-4, 7-6(10) defeat of Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round.

The World No. 3 is not expecting an easy ride from Garin, whom he has trained with a few times in the past.

“We have already played a couple of times, but not recently. We trained a couple of times last year. He is a great player, he was in the top 20 if I'm not confused. He has been through a tough situation lately, but he has won his first round match and is used to the conditions, so I know it will be tough, I need to do my best,” Daniil Medvedev said.