"His defense for me is really what separates him": Former world no. 1 Jim Courier on Daniil Medvedev

In conversation with the ATP Tour, former world no. 1 Jim Courier heaped praise on Daniil Medvedev and appreciated the Russian for constantly improving his game over the past year. He also pointed out what it takes to defeat the US Open champion, and elaborated on aspects of Medvedev's game that make him stand out from the rest of his competitors at the moment.

Courier pointed out that Medvedev might have "one of the best first serves in the game," but what really sets him apart from the rest is his defense.

Courier said, “He’s an interesting combo because he’s got a gigantic serve, one of the best first serves in the game, and he can also crank his second serve. But then once you get in a rally with him, his defense is amazing”.

The four-time Grand Slam winner explained what makes Medvedev's defensive game special, highlighting his on-court movement and ability to cover both ends of the court from the baseline.

Courier said, “He covers the court so well from the back of the court. He can play offense, but his defense for me is really what separates him, his ability to make the court feel really small for his opponents.”

Courier mentioned how rare it is to see Medvedev come up to the net and volley, labeling it as one of the shortcomings of his game. But he was quick to point out the improvements made on this front, and how the Russian has figured out a strategy to cut his opponents short on time by choosing to play to his strengths and staying at the baseline.

“[Daniil] and [coach] Gilles Cervara have done a great job at rounding out his game. His volleys have improved. They’re still not great, but they’re much better,” Courier said. “He has figured out where to stand on the court, so that’s changed over time, where he defends from and how he gets back on top of the baseline."

“He’s still one of the rare guys where if you give him a short ball, he might back up instead of come to the net,” Courier said. “But he doesn’t hit from 25 feet behind the baseline on the return of serve and then stay back there all the time. He’ll come back up to the baseline and take time away from his opponents."

Prasing Medvedev for his recent US Open victory, Courier implied that it takes strong mental capabilities to come out on top in pressure situations, especially in a final against a player who put everything on the line to clinch a calendar slam.

"It’s massive. What a game-changer for him [Medvedev] to know that he can win a tournament like that [at the US Open], especially given what was on the line for Novak [Djokovic]. To be able to play that level of tennis in that moment, too [was impressive],” Courier said.

Courier puts Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the same category

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Three

The Russian has now defeated Alexander Zverev in each of their three encounters this season. Medvedev's third win came with his thrilling deciding set victory in their ATP Finals game last night. However, Courier believes the German is not too far behind, putting him in the same category as Medvedev for his defensive play. Considering their overall head-to-head record currently stands at 6-5 in Medvedev's favor, there are undoubtedly many more battles between the two to look forward to.

Speaking about the duo, Courier said, “[Alexander] Zverev and I think Daniil are kind of in that same category of just [being] unbelievably long and unbelievably stout defensively,” in reference to the strong performances delivered by both youngsters this season.

When asked what it takes to get past the persistent, unwavering defense of Medvedev, Courier suggested that "patience" is key.

“I think you’ve got to be patient. That’s the thing that you have to be with him [Medvedev],” Courier said. “You’ve got to bide your time because what might look like an opening isn’t necessarily one, because he’s able to close the gap so quickly and then play great shots in tough positions."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As defending champion, Medvedev has now registered seven wins in a row at the Nitto ATP Finals. Wins against Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev have ensured a semi-final berth for the US Open champion, who is now looking strong to secure the year-end title for a second time in a row. His next match is against the Italian Janik Sinner.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya