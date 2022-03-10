Daniil Medvedev is like Diego Schwartzman in some ways, it's very hard to figure out a game plan to try to beat him: Tommy Haas

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas believes Daniil Medvedev's playing style is similar to Diego Schwartzman's. Like Schwartzman, Haas reckons the Russian is a top-tier baseliner and mover, making it difficult to devise a tactic against him.

Diego Schwartzman stands at a 5'7" (170cm), which is rather short for a tennis player. As such, he does not have the biggest of serve or reach, forcing him to amplify his baseline game to the maximum.

Unlike the Argentine, Medvedev stands at a towering 6'6" (198cm) but is still a remarkable baseliner despite his tall frame. The reigning US Open champion's defensive prowess is regarded by many as amongst the best in the business.

In a recent conversation on Tennis Channel, Tommy Haas highlighted those facts, explaining why Daniil Medvedev is a difficult player to outsmart on court.

"I mean, you see him (Daniil Medvedev) now for a few years, I think, you know, playing very consistent tennis, when he is on and when he sort of plays his game," Tommy Haas said. "It's very, very difficult to go through him in you know, for six-foot-six he's like a Schwartzman out there in some ways, you know, moving so incredibly well. It's so far behind the baseline, even if you try to serve and volley or kind of change it up. It's very hard to kind of, you know, figure out a game plan to try to beat him."

While interacting with former player Chanda Rubin, who was also part of the panel, Haas opined that winning a Major and climbing to the No. 1 spot would have boosted Medvedev's confidence levels.

"And you know, when you have confidence in this game, as you know, Chanda, it takes you to a whole another level, right? You kind of feel like you're sort of an untouchable and there's only really a few people that can beat you," Haas said. "And I think if you keep winning, and you get the monkey off your back of winning your first you know, Grand Slam finally, and now you're number one, you feel like you're on top of the world. And that's that's an incredible feeling, I'm sure. And, you know, there's again, only a few guys I think that he knows can give him maybe a run for his money here."

"Daniil Medvedev's gonna try to do better than he did last year" - Tommy Haas

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Daniil Medvedev does not have the best of records at the Indian Wells Masters, having never made it past the fourth round in four previous attempts. Last year, the Russian led Grigor Dimitrov by a set and a double break but stunningly capitulated to hand the Bulgarian a spectacular comeback.

Tommy Haas, on his part, believes the Russian will be eager to improve on his record at the Californian event.

"So he's (Daniil Medvedev) gonna try to do better than he did last year. I think I remember he played against Dimitrov in the maybe Round of 16, or quarters, I'm not sure," Haas said. "It was up 6-4, 4-1 actually double break and somehow actually managed to lose a match like that, which was really tough to sort of, I'm sure for him to take it in because you know, he was on a run there after winning the US Open, but everybody likes being here as well. So they want to stay here as long as they can. So lots of lots of great stories ahead, I'm sure."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan