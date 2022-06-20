"Daniil Medvedev is perfectly fine if people don't like him, I kind of love it about him because he's just authentic" - Jim Courier

Former World No. 1 Jim Courier has said that Daniil Medvedev has no problem if people do not like him. The American interviewed Medvedev on a couple of occasions during this year's Australian Open, where he was subjected to booing from the crowd at Melbourne Park.

In a chat with The Age, Courier spoke about the importance of post-match interviews because they give players the opportunity to showcase their real selves. He also said that he loves Medvedev's authenticity and the fact that he always says what he is thinking.

"Those post-match moments with the players, where they can showcase who they are, when the mask drops for a second, are so vital for the sport," Courier said. "And not everyone wants to be loved by everyone. Medvedev is perfectly fine if people don’t like him. But I kind of love it about him because he’s just authentic, he’s not polished, not media trained. He’s just going to let you know what he’s thinking and there’s something magical about that.”

Daniil Medvedev has lost 2 successive finals on grass

Daniil Medvedev has suffered successive defeats in finals on grass this season. The Russian was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the title clash at the Halle Open on Sunday. It was a dominant performance from the Pole, who won 6-1, 6-4 to claim his fifth career title and first on grass.

Medvedev was stunned by Tim van Rijthoven in the final of the Libema Open last week. The Dutchman was ranked 206th in the world when he beat the World No. 1 6-4, 6-1.

Medvedev has regained the top spot in the ATP rankings but is yet to win a title this season. His best chance came in the final of the Australian Open, where he led Rafael Nadal by two sets to love. However, Nadal staged a remarkable comeback to win in five.

Medvedev will now compete in the Mallorca Championships, where he is the defending champion and top seed. He will take on compatriot Aslan Karatsev in the second round. The Mallorca Championships will be Medvedev's final tournament of the grass season after Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players.

