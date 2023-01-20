Daniil Medvedev perplexed with recent string of losses, going all the way back to Australian Open 2022 final against Rafael Nadal

Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the 2023 Australian Open by former Australian Open champion Petr Korda's son Sebastian Korda on Friday, January 20. Korda won the match 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) in straight sets, cheered on by a raucous crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

Korda took 2 hours and 59 minutes to defeat Medvedev, who lost in last year's Melbourne Park final to Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-setter. Following the end of the tournament this month, the Russian will fall out of the ATP top 10 rankings for the first time since 2019.

Daniil Medvedev was confronted in his post-match press conference about the decline in his form since the 2022 final. The seventh seed was thoroughly perplexed, stating that he had no explanation whatsoever.

He shared his opinion that he still felt good about the way he was playing, remarking that there were several matches - including the Australian Open final against Nadal - that he should have won but ended up not winning.

"Even if we take last year, so basically the match against Nick, Felix, and Stefanos, kind of tough matches. You know, you cannot really explain it," Medvedev said.

"If we talk point by point, yes, this point I won, that point I won, I won the matches. It's just that I was, like, there on the court. I felt that there was big chance I'm winning this matches. My shots are there. I'm doing the right thing. Kind of the same with Rafa, but he managed — that's why he is Rafa, he managed to beat me," he added.

Daniil Medvedev added that despite his best efforts, his opponent, Sebastian Korda, got the better of him on the night and that he did not take it as a failure on his part. The former World No. 1 went on to declare that in the top 30 ATP rankings at the moment, anyone can defeat anyone, making it tough for everybody.

"Today was a little bit different where he was on top of me all the time, and I was, like, trying to come back every set, trying to fight, trying to be there," Daniil Medvedev said.

"That's why tennis is so tough because in the top 30 everyone can beat everybody. Of course, the top 10 are more consistent, and that's why, actually, I'm dropping down a little bit now, but everyone can beat everybody," he added.

"I think it was a top match where he was just better than me" - Daniil Medvedev on Sebastian Korda

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev further noted that the match was tough and that he did not play badly; rather, his opponent Sebastian Korda played better than him. At the same time, Medvedev admitted that he will need to regain his mindset in order to win tough matches like this going forward.

"Matches like this are tough because, what I can say is that he played his good level, maybe a little bit better than his good level. I played not at all bad, but just a little bit below what I had to do to win," Medvedev said.

"In a way I think it was a top match where he was just better than me. I won many matches like this. Right now I'm a little bit struggling to win these kind of matches against opponents that can play good level. That's what I have to find back," he added.

