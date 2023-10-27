Daniil Medvedev picks Paris Masters & ATP Finals as big goals for 2023 even as Russian reaches career-best win tally for the season in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev has been one of the top performers of the 2023 ATP Tour, and the numbers back it up. His quarterfinal victory at the Vienna Open was the Russian's 63rd win this year, making 2023 his equal personal best season with 2021.

Medvedev had to labor past fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in his last eight matches in Austria on October 28. The top seed was made to play another three-setter but bettered Khachanov, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

This victory was a major career milestone for Medvedev, as he has achieved his career-best winning tally with more tournaments to go. The Russian No. 1 also notched 63 match wins in 2021.

He won his maiden Grand Slam title two years ago at the US Open and lifted trophies at the Marseille Open, Mallorca Open, and Canadian Open. The former World No. 1 also reached the finals of the Australian Open, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals.

Medvedev reflected on equaling his most wins tally after beating Khachanov. In a post-match interview, the Russian dubbed 2023 as one of his best seasons that only lacked a Grand Slam title. He is not done yet and is eyeing the Paris Masters and ATP Finals as his next goals for the season.

"I have had an amazing season. Honestly, if I would play just a bit better at Grand Slams, maybe I would have won one. That would be by far my best season and it's a little bit tough to say because one of the seasons I won Grand Slam. But, if I don't talk about Grand Slam, this is by far my best season. But it's not finished yet, so, I want to try an finish it stronger," Medvedev said.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Vienna Open semifinal

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal of the ATP 500 tournament on October 29.

The Russian is hoping for his first-ever successful title defense in Austria and has so far defeated Arthur Fils, Grigor Dimitrov, and Karen Khachanov.

Daniil Medvedev has won 20 titles on the ATP Tour at 20 different tournaments. Last year, he downed the likes of Dominic Theim, Jannik Sinner, and Denis Shapovalov to lift the title in Vienna. The World No. 3 is hoping to win his sixth title on the 2023 ATP Tour.

The 27-year-old has clinched titles at the Italian Open, Miami Masters, Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, and Dubai Tennis Championships.

In addition, he was runner-up at the US Open and the China Open. As a result, the Russian has qualified for the ATP Finals that will be played in Turin, Italy, from November 12 to 19.