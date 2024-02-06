Daniil Medvedev pulls out of Rotterdam 2024, cites exhaustion and foot issue from grueling Australian Open run

Daniil Medvedev has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Rotterdam Open. He cited his grueling Australian Open run and foot injury as the reasons for his withdrawal from the ATP 500 event.

Australian Open finalist Medvedev had anything but a straightforward run to the final in Melbourne. The Russian, who was seeded third in Melbourne, spent a staggering 24 hours and 17 minutes on the court at the year's first Grand Slam. No one else in Grand Slam history has ever spent more than an entire day over the course of a single Major.

The effects of Medvedev's history-making run were there for all to see in the final against eventual winner Jannik Sinner. While the Russian stormed to a two-set lead over Sinner after an unusually aggressive start to the match, he failed to keep the momentum going from the third set onwards.

Sinner, on the other hand, found his form at just the right time. As a result, Medvedev was no match for the 22-year-old Italian, who turned the match around and won his first-ever Grand Slam title 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. It was the Russian's third Australian Open final appearance, but once again, the 27-year-old finished second-best.

Announcing his withdrawal from the Rotterdam Open, the former World No. 1 elaborated on the reasons that contributed to his decision.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of Rotterdam. After an incredibly long and tough run in Australia my body (and especially my right foot) is not recovered enough yet to play come and defend my title. I love playing in Rotterdam, have a long history with the event, and look forward to coming back in 2025", Daniil Medvedev stated, via the ATP's official website.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev's withdrawal means he will be unable to defend his 2023 crown

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

At the 2023 Rotterdam Open, Daniil Medvedev swept all before him to win the trophy. The Russian convincingly defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the final. Coincidentally, his opponent in the final was none other than Jannik Sinner.

Sinner started the match on the front foot and won the first set 7-5. However, Medvedev showed terrific composure as he clinched the second set 6-2. The Russian retained his focus in the third set as well and won it 6-2 to seal his 16th ATP Tour title.

The 2023 Rotterdam Open title also helped Medvedev to return to the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings. However, his withdrawal from the 2024 edition of the ATP 500 event renders him unable to defend his title.