Daniil Medvedev pulls off stunning comeback from 2 sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in Australian Open SF, sets up final with Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev took down Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday, coming back from two sets down to book his spot in the final with Jannik Sinner.

Zverev kicked off the contest on the front foot, taking the opening set 7-5 despite a late fightback from the Russian. At one point, the German was leading 4-1, only for Medvedev to level proceedings at 5-5. However, it was not to be as Zverev held firm to take the set 7-5.

The second set was a more routine affair for the sixth seed, as he won 6-3 to move within one set of reaching his maiden final at the Australian Open. Just when it looked like he was down and out, Daniil Medvedev kicked into next gear, taking the next two sets in tiebreakers, most impressively staving off Zverev when he had the match on his own serve in the fourth set tiebreak.

With all to play for in the final set, it was the 2021 US Open champion who drew first blood, as Medvedev broke serve in Zverev's third service game in stunning fashion to go 3-2 up. From there, the Russian consolidated to close out the contest 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 after four hours and 19 minutes.

In the final, the World No. 3 will lock horns with 22-year-old Jannik Sinner, who stunned World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

Daniil Medvedev leads 6-3 in head-to-head againt Jannik Sinner

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Daniil Medvedev will go into the 2024 Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner full of confidence, knowing that he has a 6-3 lead in the head-to-head against the Italian. However, their last three meetings have gone Sinner's way after Medvedev won their first six encounters on the trot.

The duo will face off for the first time in a Slam final on Sunday, with Sinner playing his first and Medvedev his sixth. The Russian has reached the final of the Australian Open thrice now, along with three final appearances at the US Open (one title win in Flushing Meadows in 2021).

Medvedev and Sinner last met in the 2023 ATP Finals, where the Italian won in three sets in the semifinals. Sinner also win the final at the China Open and the Vienna Open, both meetings going to three sets on hardcourts. Medvedev's most recent win against the 22-year-old came in the final of the Miami Open last year, where he won in straight sets.