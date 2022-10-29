Daniil Medvedev reaches final in first tournament as father at Erste Bank Open

Daniil Medvedev is through to the final of the first tournament he has competed in since becoming a father.

His incredible week in Vienna continued on Saturday as he booked his place in the final of the Erste Bank Open by defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. With the win, he also maintained his record of not dropping a set in the ATP 500 tournament. The Russian now leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Dimitrov.

A few days ago, the World No. 4 and his wife Daria welcomed their first child, a daughter, to the world. He even took to social media to share the news with his followers.

Speaking after his defeat of Dimitrov, Medvedev said that while he was happy to make it to the final, he could have performed better in a few stages of the contest.

"It was a great match. There were a few moments in the match where I thought I should have done just a little bit better, to go in front earlier and try to build the pressure earlier. Then I managed to stay consistent and, in the most important points, managed to raise my level. That was enough today, and I’m really happy with my level," Daniil Medvedev said, according to the ATP website.

Daniil Medvedev will face either Denis Shapovalov or Borna Coric in Erste Bank Open final

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Erste Bank Open.

After beating Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev will face either Denis Shapovalov or Borna Coric in the final of the Erste Bank Open.

The Russian leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Shapovalov. They last faced each other in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Medvedev won 7-5, 7-5. However, his head-to-head record against Coric isn't great as he trails the Croat 4-2. That said, Medvedev will be the favorite to win the tournament given his quality and current run of form.

The World No. 4 will compete in his fifth final of the season on Sunday. His only title this year came at the Los Cabos Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie in the final. He lost his other title clashes at the Australian Open, the Libema Open and the Halle Open.

Medvedev will win his 15th ATP singles title and a jump to World No. 3 if he triumphs in Vienna. He will then compete at the Paris Masters as the fourth seed, thus receiving a bye to the second round, where he will face either Sebastian Korda or Alex de Minaur for a place in the Round of 16.

He has won 44 out of 59 matches so far this season and will look to end it in the strongest way possible.

