Daniil Medvedev, along with other Russian and Belarusian tennis players, will be able to make a return to Wimbledon this year after missing out last year due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) announced on Friday that it was overturning the ban levied on players from both countries, allowing them to compete in the 2023 edition, provided they make clear their opposition to the Russian oppression.

Reacting to the news at his press conference after his 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2023 Miami Open, Medvedev admitted that he was "really happy" to be able to play at SW19.

"Yeah, the thing is that when you read media, you know kind of, I already saw one week ago that it might be happening but still not official so you never know. So today I guess it's official. So I'm really happy," Daniil Medvedev said.

The former World No. 1 joked about how it is the only Grand Slam he is yet to reach the quarterfinals yet, which was surprising to him considering he has done so even at the French Open on clay.

Daniil Medvedev, therefore, wanted to improve on that record, adding that Wimbledon was a "beautiful" tournament he had always enjoyed playing in.

"I always said that I love this tournament. It's the only Grand Slam, which is surprising when we have Roland Garros, that I didn't make quarters yet, and I want to do better," Medvedev said.

"I think I lost, what, five sets to Hubi and to Goffin maybe was third round five sets. But anyway, I had some tough losses there. I want to try to turn this around. It's a beautiful tournament, beautiful Grand Slam. I'm really happy that I'm going to be able to play there this year," he added.

The World No. 5's best result at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round, which he achieved in 2021 (losing to eventual semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz).

Daniil Medvedev: "I don't know what the crowd reaction is going to be at Wimbledon, I cannot control it"

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev also made it clear that he did not have any Russian sponsors, which is one of the conditions players have to satisfy in order to be allowed to play at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Russian did not see any reason why he couldn't make the trip to the Grass Major in that case, reiterating how glad he was to be allowed back into the tournament.

While Medvedev admitted that he did not know what the crowd reaction would be, he was not one to lose sleep over it, adding that he was simply hoping to play some "amazing matches" on the big courts at Wimbledon.

"I don't have any Russian sponsors, and yeah, I'm gonna play there like we played all the last year every other tournament, to be honest. Yeah, again, I'm gonna be happy to be there," Medvedev said.

"I don't know what the crowd reaction is going to be, I cannot control it, but I will be happy to play there in front of all the people. Hopefully on big courts. Hopefully have some big, amazing matches," he added.

