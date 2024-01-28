Daniil Medvedev relives Rafael Nadal nightmare at Australian Open, loses from 2 sets up to Jannik Sinner as Italian captures maiden Slam title

Jannik Sinner won the maiden Grand Slam title of his career on Sunday, downing Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2024 Australian Open in a marathon five-setter at the Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev started off as the unexpected aggressor, switching up his usual defensive with an offensive style of play that caught the Italian by surprise. Combined with the fact that Sinner was playing in his maiden Grand Slam final, the Russian exploited his opponent's nerves to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set, which he then consolidated to take it 6-3 without facing any break points.

The second set went along similar lines, with the former World No. 1 quickly opening up a 3-1 lead and then going 5-1 with a second break of serve. Although Sinner fought back to bring himself to 3-5, Medvedev held firm to close out the second set with another 6-3 scoreline.

The third set, however, was more evenly contested, with both players holding serve until 5-4. With Medvedev serving to stay in the set, Jannik Sinner upped his game, breaking serve to take the set and force a fourth.

The fourth set was another close affair, as Sinner and Medvedev both saved break points along the way to 4-4. From there, just as it happened in the previous set, the 22-year-old broke serve to take the set 6-4.

With all to play for in the decider, it was Jannik Sinner who drew first blood against an exhausted Medvedev, breaking the Russian's serve to take a 4-2 lead. A few minutes later, the Italian lifted his arms up in joy, taking home the trophy after a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win that lasted nearly four hours.

With the win, Jannik Sinner became the third Italian man to win a Major title, following in the footsteps of Nicola Pietrangeli and Adriano Panatta. He is also the first man from Italy to win the Australian Open in history, and the first to win a Major since 1976.

For Medvedev, this was a brutal loss eerily similar to the one he lost against Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Australian Open, where he had let slip a 2-0 lead to the 22-time Grand Slam champion after leading by a break in the third set.

Daniil Medvedev now has 20 titles to his name, Jannik Sinner moves up to 11

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

The 2024 Australian Open title is Jannik Sinner's 11th title on the ATP Tour. Before the Grand Slam, his biggest title came at the 2023 Canadian Open. Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, remains with 20 titles to his name, with his lone Grand Slam title coming at the US Open in 2021.

Despite the triumph Down Under, Sinner will remain World No. 4 when the rankings are refreshed on Monday. Novak Djokovic continues to remain on top despite his semifinal exit in Melbourne, while Carlos Alcaraz stays at No. 2 after his quarterfinal loss.

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, stays No. 3, followed by Andrey Rublev at No.5. Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz complete the Top-8. Up next, Medvedev is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdram, where he will be the top seed in the second week of February. Sinner, on the other hand, is on the entry list for the ATP 250 event in Marseille the previous week.