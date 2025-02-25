Daniil Medvedev reveals exactly why Stan Wawrinka has inspired him more than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray

Daniil Medvedev is still striving for Grand Slam success and has expressed his admiration for Stan Wawrinka. According to the Russian, the fact that the Swiss secured a Major title at 28 inspired him to be determined and keep hunting for more wins. This element of Wawrinka's journey surpasses the values Medvedev seeks from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal.

Wawrinka has won three Grand Slam titles, the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. He secured his first at 28 defeating Nadal in the final. He claimed the French Open in 2015 by overcoming Djokovic while he was 30. He then won the US Open in 2016 at 31 by taking down the Serb again in the final.

Medvedev acknowledged being inspired by Wawrinka for his commendable achievements in an interview with the Khaleej Times. The Russian pinpointed the exact trait of Wawrinka that fuels him to keep going:

"I would say that maybe I like someone like Stan (Wawrinka), who won his first (Grand Slam) when he was (28). And this is kind of more inspiring, because he was beaten by those guys from time to time, and he was like, ‘Okay, but I'm going to do it.'

And that's what I want to do as well. As I said, lately my level has been a bit lower than I expected, but I know what I'm capable of."

Daniil Medvedev's 2025 season has been quite turbulent so far. The ATP star experienced disappointment at the Australian Open as American rival Learner Tien took him down in the second set.

Daniil Medvedev talks about his anger issues, refers to them as genetic

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev discussed his anger issues and the core reason behind them earlier this month. The ATP star acknowledged frequently losing his cool on the courts. While players generally consider immense mid-match pressure as the core reason behind outbursts, he said it could be genetic in his case.

During an interview at the Qatar Open, the ATP star addressed the recurring fierce moments on the courts (via L'Equipe):

“It’s a bit like I’m bipolar, right? It’s been like that since I was very young and I see it in my daughter too. I’ve worked with people… Maybe it comes from my childhood. Maybe it’s genetic.”

Medvedev is currently preparing himself to test his levels at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Russian is set to begin his campaign with an opening-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany.

