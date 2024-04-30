Daniil Medvedev's coach censors camera intrusion into his box during Madrid Open 4R, Russian reacts amusedly

Daniil Medvedev reacted hilariously as his long-time coach Giles Cervara was seen crossing out a camera during a match. The instance took place during the ongoing Madrid Open.

The coaching partnership between Medvedev and Cervara has been one of the most fruitful professional collaborations on the ATP tour. The Russian player has grown under the tutelage of the French coach as is evident from the 19 titles that he has won since Cervara joined him in 2017. These titles include the ATP Masters 1000 titles and the 2021 US Open. Under Cervara's coaching, Medvedev also rose to World No. 1 ranking in early 2022.

In a social media post by the Tennis Channel, it was seen that Cervara was sitting on a court and a camera tried to capture the expression of the Frenchman. However, he playfully crossed the camera using a marker.

"No cameras allowed" read the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Medvedev responded with the "grinning face with smiling eyes" emoji. He seemed to accept the above situation in a light-hearted way and see the funny side of it.

Medvedev is currently playing at the Madrid Open, where he has beaten Alexander Bublik to progress to the quarter-finals.

Medvedev to possibly face Nadal after the former's win over Alexander Bublik

Daniil Medvedev overcame the challenge of Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the Madrid Open in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-4.

This win potentially pits Medvedev against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Nadal will play against Jiri Lehecka in his fourth-round match and should he win, he would lock horns with Medvedev.

This will be the first instance that the duo will potentially meet on red dirt. For Medvedev, this is tricky as the Russian has openly stated that playing on red dirt is not his strongest suit. In an interview published on Reuters.com in 2021, the Russian echoed similar sentiments:

"Honestly, there's nothing I like on clay... There's always bad bounces, you're dirty after playing. I really don't enjoy playing on clay," said Medvedev.

The duo have already given some of the most marquee matches on the ATP tour in recent history. Nadal leads the head-to-head 5-1, with the only victory for Medvedev coming in the ATP World Tour Finals in 2020.

The pair have already contested two Grand Slam finals -- the US Open 2019 and the Australian Open 2022. Both matches went the full distance before Nadal prevailed.