Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa adorably looks on as she and mother Daria attend Russian's Madrid Open practice session

Wolrd No. 4 Daniil Medvedev was joined by his wife Daria and daughter Alisa during a practice session in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Medvedev was last seen competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the third-round. Despite a spirited effort against Karen Khachanov, he fell to 15th seed 6-4, 7-5.

The Russian is currently gearing up to make his fifth appearance in the Madrid Open. He was accompanied by his wife Daria and 18-month-old daughter Alisa during a recent practice session at the event.

Medvedev's wife shared an adorable snap with Alisa on Instagram of the duo witnessing the third seed during a practice session.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shares a wholesome moment on her Instagram account

Medvedev has been married to Daria Medvedeva for over five years now. The couple met through tennis and have known each other since their early teenage years. In October 2022, they announced the birth of their first baby daughter, Alisa.

The 28-year-old is often spotted traveling with his family for important events on tour. Daria and Alisa were also present during the hard court swing in the USA, where Medvedev secured a runner-up finish in the Indian Wells and reached the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The trio can be seen below spending quality time together in the sunny beaches of Florida this year.

Medvedev with his family in Florida, Miami

Medvedev recently opened up on parenting a child and the responsibilites that come with it. He acknowledged that his parents went through a tough time during his own childhood.

"Alisa is still too young for me to understand all these complexities and nuances. I know it was hard for my parents," Daniil Medvedev told Russian publication m.sport-express.

"Their relationship with the child is always complex. There may be different moments in it. Let’s see how all this will work out in Dasha’s and my family."

The Russian also wished to have more kids in the future.

"Many people say that when a child is born, a person’s worldview changes. I can’t say that something crazy happened inside me and I completely changed," he said.

"Alisa will grow up, I hope there will be more children. I’m very interested in how this will affect our family."

Daniil Medvedev will take on Christopher O'Connell or Matteo Arnaldi in R1 of the Madrid Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Christopher O'Connell or Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open. He leads the head-to-head battle against O'Connell 3-0 and Arnaldi 2-0 on the main tour.

The 28-year-old has made a remarkable start to the season by amassing 19 wins from 24 matches, securing runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He will make his second appearance on clay this year in Madrid, having suffered a third-round exit in the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev reached the fourth-round of the Madrid Open last year, where he lost to Aslan Karatsev in straight sets. He could set up a potential last-16 match against Ben Shelton.