"Daniil Medvedev's defeat didn't make me cry, his speech did" - Russian's emotional runner-up speech after Australian Open heartbreak delights fans

Daniil Medvedev relived the horrid experience of 2022 yet again as the Russian lost to Jannik Sinner after leading the Italian by two-sets-to-love.

Leading up to the finals, Medvedev had already played more than 20 hours which led to speculations that this could favour Sinner. The Russian started with a bang, taking the first two sets quickly. However, an inspired comeback by Sinner helped him win his maiden Grand Slam title 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Despite his heartbreaking defeat, Medvedev delivered an emotional runner-up speech where he congratulated Sinner on his victory. The World No. 3 also thanked his team, family and his fans for coming out in support.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that it wasn't the Russian's defeat but his speech that made them cry.

"His defeat didn’t make me cry, his speech did."

Another fan said Medvedev's lengthy matches were incredible but felt that the fatigue got to the Russian in the final sets.

"He deserves to win, he played longest matches in tournament due to his fatigue he couldn't perform well in last sets. But this #AO2024 make me his fan forever. I wish he will win this grand slam next year & others also. Love you Daniil Medvedev."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Daniil Medvedev's records at the 2024 Australian Open

Though he didn't win, Daniil Medvedev's 2024 Australian Open campaign created a few records. The Russian reached his fifth Grand Slam final and his third Australian Open final.

Medvedev became the first player in the history of tennis to lose a Grand Slam final twice after being two-sets-to-love up. The first one came against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open and the second one at the 2024 Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.

Medvedev also created a record by spending over 24 hours on court through the entire tournament becoming the only player to do so in a Grand Slam. The Russian called it the most taxing run he has ever had at a Slam but was happy with the record nonetheless.

“At least I got a record in something. I'm in the history books for something. Let's take it,” he said.