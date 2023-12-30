Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria in awe of baby daughter Alisa celebrating holidays with Russian in Monaco

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria recently expressed her love for baby daughter Alisa on social media.

Medvedev and Daria have been married since September 12, 2018. Daria gave birth to Alisa on October 14, 2022, and the young one has since been the World No. 3's traveling partner on tour.

Medvedev and his family were most recently seen out at dinner in Monaco, France. Alisa accompanied her parents and featured in the adorable photographs posted by the Russian from night.

In one of the photos, Medvedev was captured holding Alisa tightly in his arms in front of a Christmas tree. The second picture featured the entire family, with Daria kissing the one-year-old. Daria reshared the pictures on her profile, including a 'red heart' emoji in the post.

Daria Medvedeva's Instagram story

Daniil Medvedev and Daria have been together since 2014. The duo played tennis together while growing up and developed a liking for each other.

Daria, however, did not continue her tennis journey for long due to persistent injuries and left the sport at the age of 18. Daria later pursued her higher education in journalism by joining the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Daniil Medvedev: "If at one moment, family tells me 'We want you to be more at home', maybe I'm going to just play Grand Slams"

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has stated that he would cut down on playing tennis rigorously in case his family demanded more time from him.

Speaking at a press conference at Wimbledon 2023, the World No. 3 admitted that he would have no issues with sticking to playing just Grand Slams so he could spend more time with his loved ones.

"If at one moment, imagine my family tells me, look, we want you, my children or my wife, we want you to be more at home, maybe I'm going to say, I'm going to just play Grand Slams," he said.

The 2021 US Open champion discussed the difficulty of continued success on the ATP Tour.

"If it doesn't work out, you drop in the ranking and you finish your career. It depends on many things. You can get injured, get out of the top hundred, not be able to come back," he said.

Medvedev voiced his desire to remain at the top of his game in his late thirties and vowed to try his best to pay at a high level.

"But in general I would say I want to be like this, I want to say at 37 years old be playing at the best level of tennis possible. But it depends many, many different aspects. I'm going to try my best to be able to do it," he added.