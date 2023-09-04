Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa explore Central Park Zoo in New York ahead of Russian's US Open 4R match

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa enjoyed a day out at the Central Park Zoo in New York while the Russian ace gears up for his fourth-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev snapped Sebastian Baez's 12-match winning streak, defeating the Argentine 6-2, 6-1 7-6(6) to advance to the Round of 16 of the American Major for the fifth consecutive year. The World No. 3 rallied back from a 2-5 deficit in the third set to close out the match in straight sets and continue his quest for his second Grand Slam title. His wife Daria was spotted cheering for him from the stands despite the late 1:30 am finish.

Taking advantage of the Daniil Medvedev's day off on Sunday, Daria treated their daughter Alisa to an exciting outing at the Central Park Zoo. The renowned zoo is home to a diverse collection of 130 different species, spread out across its expansive five-acre grounds.

As they made their way through the zoo, the pair stopped to admire the sea lions swimming around in their glass enclosure. Subsequently, they made their way to the Tropic Zone exhibit where Alisa appeared particularly enchanted by a lemur who ventured close to the glass.

Daria Medvedeva's Instagram stories

Following their visit to the zoo, Daria and Alisa posed for a picture on a sidewalk.

Daria Medvedeva's Instagram story

Daniil Medvedev and his longtime partner Daria Medvedeva tied the knot in 2018. Their daughter Alisa was born in October 2022. Since then, the former World No. 1 has been regularly accompanied by his family on tour.

Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Alex de Minaur in US Open 4R

Daniil Medvedev advances to the fourth round at US Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Australia's Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. De Minaur secured a dominant 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 win over Nicolas Jarry to book his spot in the Round of 16.

Medvedev leads 4-2 in his head-to-head against the Australian. However, it was De Minaur who emerged victorious in their two most recent meetings, both of which took place on hardcourts.

The Aussie defeated the former World No. 1 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 at the 2022 Paris Masters. He also claimed victory their most recent encounter at the Canadian Open, just last month, winning 7-6(7), 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

Should Daniil Medvedev snap his two-match losing streak against Alex de Minaur, he will take on the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper in the quarterfinals.

While the Russian is yet to lock horns with Draper, he enjoys a dominant 5-2 head-to-head record against Rublev.