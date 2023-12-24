Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria enjoys beach day with daughter Alisa in Abu Dhabi

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria is making the most of her time in Abu Dhabi with her daughter Alisa while her husband is busy competing at the World Tennis League. She recently shared a picture of spending a day on the beach with her adorable baby girl.

The World Tennis League is a new and innovative event featuring some of the world's best players, both men and women, playing in a team format. The tournament started on December 21 and will end on December 24, 2023, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

There are four teams in the tournament: Team Eagles, Team Falcons, Team Hawks, and Team Kites. Each team consists of two male and two female players, who play singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches against each other.

Medvedev is part of Team Eagles, along with Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva, and Sofia Kenin. The team is currently in second place on the leaderboard with 75 points (50.0% win percentage), behind Team Kites. Medvedev is not alone in the Middle Eastern city, as his wife Daria, who married him in September 2018, has been accompanying him to the tournament, along with their 14-month-old daughter Alisa.

Daria posted a picture of Alisa on the beach on Saturday, December 23, on her Instagram account and captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria on Instagram

A look at Daniil Medvedev's performance in the 2023 World Tennis League so far

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev has displayed remarkable performance in the World Tennis League, securing victories in five out of six matches so far.

In the mixed doubles, partnering with Sofia Kenin, he faced defeat against Team Kites' Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the opening day. However, he and his compatriot Andrey Rublev won the doubles match against Grigor Dimitrov and Tsitsipas.

On the second day, Medvedev, alongside Rublev, claimed victory in the doubles match against Team Hawks' Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud. Although he lost the singles match against Hurkacz, Medvedev rebounded with a super shoot-out win over the Pole.

Moving to the third day, Medvedev and Rublev secured a doubles victory against Team Falcons' Taylor Fritz and Sumit Nagal. Despite a loss in the singles match against Fritz, Medvedev rallied and secured an overtime victory over the American.

Daniil Medvedev is poised for action on the fourth and final day of the World Tennis League against Team Kites, which currently stands at the top of the leaderboard with 79 points. Team Kites features Aryna Sabalenka, Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Badosa, and alternate Lloyd Harris.