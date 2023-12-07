Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria has provided fans with a sneak peek into their daughter Alisa's nightly routine.

Daria shared an image on her Instagram story featuring Alisa brushing her teeth. She captioned the picture "evening routine" and added a laughing emoji to it.

A picture of Alisa brushing her teeth

Daniil Medvedev and Daria got married in 2018, and in October 2022, they welcomed their daughter Alisa.

Apart from her parents, Alisa has additional ties to tennis, as Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev is her godfather. During the ATP Finals in November, online videos surfaced showing Andrey Rublev fulfilling his godfather duties, playing with Alisa.

Daniil Medvedev's performance at Grand Slams during the 2023 season

Daniil Medvedev has played in all four Grand Slams in the 2023 season.

At the Australian Open, he started with straight-sets wins over United States' Marcos Giron and Australian tennis player John Millman in the first two rounds. In the third round, he was knocked out by 23-year-old American player Sebastian Korda.

At Roland Garros, Medvedev suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in a five-set encounter in the first round. At the time, Seyboth Wild was ranked 172nd in the ATP rankings, but the Brazilian has since moved up and is now ranked 79th on the ATP rankings.

Medvedev had an impressive run at Wimbledon. In the first, second, and third rounds of the tournament, he defeated Arthur Fery, Adrian Mannarino, and Marton Fucsovics.

In the round of 16, Medvedev competed against Jiri Lehecka, who retired from the match due to injury, giving the Russian a walkover. Medvedev then faced Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals, where he needed five sets to defeat the American.

He progressed to the semifinals, where he faced Carlos Alcaraz, but the Spaniard proved too strong and knocked him out in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev's best Grand Slam run of the year came at the US Open, although he couldn't replicate his heroics from the 2021 edition.

He won against Attila Balazs, Christopher O'Connell, Sebastian Baez, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Carlos Alcaraz to set up a repeat of the 2021 final against Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to clinch his 24th Major and equal Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles across men's and women's tennis.