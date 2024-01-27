Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria reacts to Russian's crowd-silencing celebration after he reaches Australian Open 2024 final

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, recently reacted to his crowd silencing celebration following his qualification for the Australian Open final.

Medvedev defeated World No.6 Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the 2024 edition of the Australian Open. The Russian emerged victorious in a four-hour and 18-minute match that concluded with scores of 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Moments after the semifinal tie, Daria posted a picture of her husband, Medvedev, on her Instagram story. The image featured the 27-year-old making a crowd-silencing gesture along with a shushing face and a red heart emoji.

Medvedev is competing in his 8th Australian Open since turning pro and this is the third time he has reached the final of the tournament.

He reached the final in 2021, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, and in 2022 as well when he was defeated by Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner in the Final of the Australian Open

2024 Australian Open - (Getty Images)

Medvedev will face 22-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday. He didn't compete in any Australian Open warm-up tournaments because he wanted to rest and spend more time with his family.

En route to the final of the first Grand Slam of the year, Medvedev defeated Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvuori, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Nuno Borges in the first four rounds. In the quarterfinal, he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set thriller to set up a semifinal tie with Alexander Zverev, whom he defeated as well.

Daniil Medvedev will be facing Jannik Sinner in his third Australian Open final in four years. Sinner is coming into the final in fine form after defeating 36-year-old Djokovic in their semifinal tie. Before defeating Djokovic, he won against Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, and Andrey Rublev.

Jannik Sinner is now the first Italian to reach the final of the Australian Open and also the youngest to compete at the Australian Open final since Novak Djokovic in 2008, at the age of 22 years and 163 days. This season's Australian Open final is the first time Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer will not be competing since 2005.

Medvedev and Sinner have faced off nine times during their career, and the head-to-head record between them stands at 6-3 in favor of Daniil Medvedev; however, the Italian has won their last three meetings.