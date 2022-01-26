Daniil Medvedev saves match point in epic 5-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime to advance to 2022 Australian Open SF

Daniil Medvedev staged a spirited fightback to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets and progress to the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday. The Russian saved a match point en route to his marathon victory, becoming the first player to overturn a two-sets-to-love deficit at this year's tournament.

In Monday's quarterfinal fixtures, Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils leveled the proceedings after losing the first two sets. However, they couldn't complete their respective comebacks against Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini and ended up losing in five sets.

wins 19th of his last 23 matches vs Top 10 players on hardcourts.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime score

Daniil Medvedev defeated Auger-Aliassime 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4. He remains in the hunt for a second Grand Slam title and the No. 1 ranking.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime winner

With his win over Auger-Aliassime, the Russian advanced to the semifinals in Melbourne for the second straight year. He will face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of their semi-final contest last year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime recap

The Russian is looking to win his second Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players started off quite strongly, as the first 10 games of the opening set went by in a blaze. Auger-Aliassime was the first to strike as he secured a break to take a 6-5 lead. However, he failed to serve out the set as Medvedev wrestled back the break to force a tie-break.

The Canadian was aided by double faults from Medvedev in the tie-break and managed to claim the opening set. The second set started with a comfortable hold for the ninth seed. Medvedev was taken to deuce four times in his opening service game of the set and eventually cracked under the pressure, giving the Canadian firm control of the match.

The 21-year-old held serve comfortably for the rest of the set to take it 6-3 and move within one set of a maiden Australian Open semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime had a chance to secure an early break in the third game, but failed to do so. Neither player created any further breakpoint opportunities, meaning the set had to be decided via a tie-break. Medvedev raced to a 5-1 lead and held on to win the set and keep his campaign alive.

Medvedev earned a breakpoint chance in the ninth game of the fourth set, but the Canadian held firm and maintained his advantage. Serving to stay in the match, Medvedev felt the pressure a bit and committed a double fault at 30-30, which brought up match point for his opponent. But he managed to steady the ship with some big serves, winning the next three points to level the score at 5-5.

Auger-Aliassime failed to put the disappointment of a missed match point behind him and dropped his serve immediately, allowing the World No. 2 to serve out the set 7-5 and force a decider.

In the deciding set, the Russian saved a few break points early on before taking control of the encounter by breaking the Canadian's serve for a 3-1 lead. With the finish line in sight, Medvedev faltered a bit while serving for the match at 5-4. But he managed to stave off two break points with some clutch tennis to complete a memorable comeback.

The mental fortitude and resilience displayed by the World No. 2 was nothing short of remarkable and he remains a firm favorite to win the title on Sunday.

