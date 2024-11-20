Daniil Medvedev sends 'peaceful retirement' wishes to viral 'small cat' umpire he tormented at Australian Open with hilarious message

Daniil Medvedev sent a hilarious farewell message to retiring Grand Slam umpire Jaume Campistol, two years after calling him a 'small cat' at the 2022 Australian Open. The former World No.1 vented out his anger at the umpire during his semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas but apologized afterward.

Medvedev had won the first set 7-6 against Tsitsipas, and while he was fighting to save the second, he noticed Greek's father and former coach Apostolos giving him instructions from the stands. The 28-year-old was unusually infuriated with the disallowed tactics and after Campistol didn't intervene, he burst his anger on the umpire.

"His father can talk every point? Bro, are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point?! His father can talk every point?!"

The 2021 US Open Champion suggested that a court violation should be imposed. He added:

"If you don't, you are a, how can I call it, a small cat."

Medvedev apologized to Campistol later and recently revised the 'fun' memory as he wished on his refereeing retirement.

"Man a lot of fun memories on the tennis court. Wishing you a peaceful retirement," Daniil Medvedev wrote on X.

Campistol did give a warning to Tsitsipas following Medvedev's 'small cat' remark and the Russian went on to win the match 7-6 4-6 6-4 6-1. He faced Rafael Nadal in an epic final in Melbourne, dominating in the first two sets before the Spaniard mounted an all-time great comeback to win his 21st Grand Slam title 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev receives backing for a strong 2025 despite a tough last season

Nitto ATP Finals 2024 -Daniil Medvedev in action (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev started strong in 2024, making the finals of the Australian Open and Indian Wells before losing both. He struggled on clay and faced a semifinal exit at Wimbledon, and last eight at the US Open. The 28-year-old failed to make his mark in the latter part of the season, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals in Beijing and Shanghai.

However, despite his poor form, former American player and World No. 8 John Isner is backing the Russian for a strong run in the 2025 season. Speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast, he said (24:50 onwards):

"I think he has had an incredible year but he has been leaking a little oil lately. But next year he can certainly win a Grand Slam, especially on a hard court. It seems like his window is closing – Sinner dominated him this year."

“Medvedev beat him at Wimbledon but Sinner beat him pretty easily at the US Open. I would say Medvedev, I think he will get some rest and get his head right."

Despite the relatively poor season by his standards, the 28-year-old still managed to finish in the top five in the world rankings. He rated his season "6.5 out of 10."

