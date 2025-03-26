  • home icon
  Daniil Medvedev returns to his life with daughter Alisa and family in Monte Carlo after heartbreak at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev returns to his life with daughter Alisa and family in Monte Carlo after heartbreak at Miami Open

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Mar 26, 2025 13:33 GMT
Daniil Medvedev recently sufffered a second-round exit at the Miami Open (image source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev recently shared an endearing image of himself eating ice cream with his daughter Alisa. The 2021 US Open champion was relaxing in Monte Carlo after a disappointing outing at the Miami Open, where he he suffered a second-round defeat at the hands of Jaume Munar.

Medvedev is back in Europe, preparing for the upcoming clay court season, a surface where he won his maiden title at the 2023 Italian Open. His best performance at the French Open is reaching the quarterfinals in 2021.

The Russian recently shared an image of himself himself enjoying ice cream with his two-year-old daughter Alisa.

Daniil Medvedev Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/medwed33/?hl=en)
Medvedev was interviewed by tennis.com after he became a father for the first time in 2022. The 20-time ATP tour winner laughingly suggested that his daughter Alisa copies his on-court moods, which prompts accusations from his wife, Daria.

“If something doesn’t go her way, then she throws a toy in anger or bites it. My wife is looking at me saying, ‘Okay, where does it come from?’ And that’s pretty funny because you start asking yourself if it’s just pure genetics and I don’t have an answer to this question," Medvedev said.
Daniil Medvedev has won 12 out of 19 matches so far in 2025

The Russian in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev has had a shaky start to the 2025 season, with just 12 wins out of 19 matches so far. He started his year at the Australian Open and suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Learner Tien. This was followed by a second round exit at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and a semifinal exit at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

During the middle eastern swing, the Russian lost in the quarterfinals of both the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. After this, Medvedev registered his best performance of the season so far at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 29-year-old beat Bu Yunchaokete, Alex Michelsen, Tommy Paul and Arthur Fils to reach the semifinals, where he lost to eventual runner-up Holger Rune.

Following the Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev will next compete in the European clay-court swing, where his best performance last year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
हिन्दी