Daniil Medvedev shows daughter Alisa around Wimbledon on return to SW19

Former World No. 1 and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is spending some quality time with his daughter Alisa before starting his campaign at Wimbledon for the third Grand Slam of the year.

The Russian tennis star and his wife Daria tied the knot in 2018, after dating since 2014. They welcomed their first child on 14 October 2022, joining the parenthood club along with Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils, who also had their first babies last year.

Medvedev took to Instagram on Saturday, July 1, to post a picture of himself looking after his daughter with the picturesque SW19 courts sprawling behind them. The 26-year-old looked relaxed and cheerful as he held his daughter in his arms.

Daniil Medvedev on Instagram

Medvedev had a mixed start to the 2023 season, reaching the semifinals of Adelaide International 1, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, but then suffered a shock defeat to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Australian Open. He bounced back by winning his first title of the year in Rotterdam, beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

Since then, the Russian has won titles in Dubai, Qatar, Miami and Rome, putting together a brilliant run ahead of the grass swing and having won the most titles on the men's side this season (joint top with Carlos Alcaraz).

Having missed last year's edition because of the ban on Russians and Belarusians, Medvedev will be hoping to improve his record on grass and challenge for his second Grand Slam title. His best previous result at SW19 has been reaching the fourth round (2021), making it his least successful Major.

Daniil Medvedev faces Arthur Fery in Wimbledon opener

Daniil Medvedev will begin his quest for his first Wimbledon title on Tuesday when he takes on Arthur Fery in the first round.

Medvedev will face a tricky opponent in Fery, who is ranked 389th in the world and received a wild card entry to his first Grand Slam main draw. The 20-year-old Briton has shown some promise on the ITF Tour, winning three junior titles thus far, but has yet to make an impact at the ATP level. He lost in the qualifying rounds of both Queen’s Club and Eastbourne in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

It will be the first meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Fery, making for an interesting clash of styles and generations. The winner of the clash will take on either Adrian Mannarino or Alexander Shevchenko in the second round.

