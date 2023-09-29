Daniil Medvedev shows off football skills during China Open clash against Tommy Paul

Daniil Medvedev spontaneously decided to showcase his football skills during his opening match against Tommy Paul at the 2023 China Open.

Medvedev is competing for the first time on the tour since his runner-up finish at the 2023 US Open. In New York, he lived up to the expectations surrounding his exceptional hardcourt skills, but couldn't conquer the final obstacle against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

In his opening encounter against Tommy Paul in Beijing, Medvedev showcased his football skills by heading the ball during a rally. Even though he lost the point, the unexpected move amused the crowd and his opponent, adding a light moment to the intense battle.

The 27-year-old Russian is making his debut at the China Open in Beijing. He began his campaign on a commanding note, outfoxing Paul in straight sets (6-2, 6-1). The second seed put up a near-perfect display against the American, rocketing nine aces and winning 85% of his first serve points.

In his post-match interview, Medvedev reflected on his performance and said that he was happy with the level he played at, despite being a bit jet-lagged.

“It’s not easy for both of us. Both of us a little jet-lagged. Him maybe more, coming from Vancouver. Maybe that made the difference, but if I think only about myself, I’m happy with my level" Daniil Medvedev said.

“I played great. The start of the match was not easy, but it’s never easy first round, especially in another part of the world. Then I was playing better and better during the match, so I’m happy about my level," he added.

Daniil Medvedev to face Alex de Minaur in R2 of the China Open

2023 China Open - Day 2 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev will take on Alex de Minaur in the second round of the China Open on Saturday, September 30.

While the Russian overpowered Tommy Paul in the first round, De Minaur outlasted Brit veteran Andy Murray in an absorbing three-set contest. The Australian came through 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(6) in two hours and 57 minutes.

Both players will feel confident about their chances, but considering their recent form and results on the main tour, Medvedev will be the favorite to win. The World No. 3 leads the head-to-head battle against De Minaur 5-2. He also defeated the 12th-ranked player most recently in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

Fans can expect an intriguing battle between two high-quality players on the ATP tour. The winner of this match will square off against either Cameron Norrie, Ugo Humbert, or Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.