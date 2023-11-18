Daniil Medvedev smashes racquet against sideboards, shushes and argues with fan in heated Jannik Sinner clash at ATP Finals 2023

Daniil Medvedev capitulated in the deciding set against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals on Saturday, losing it 6-1 and bringing a rather painful end to his campaign in Turin.

In front of a hostile Italian crowd, the Russian showed first signs of nerve in the third set. Facing break point in his service game, Medvedev served a double fault to hand the Italian a 2-0 lead. In the next game, the former World No. 1 was annoyed with himself for allowing Sinner an easy volley and took out his frustration by smashing his racquet against the sideboards on the court.

With the fans immediately jeering him, Medvedev directed his attention towards one fan in particular, pointing to them and telling them to shush. The 2021 US Open champion was also handed a warning by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct for smashing his racquet.

The incident initially appeared to have helped him cool down, as Daniil Medvedev held his next service game rather easily to get on the scoreboard at 3-1. However, Sinner broke him again in his following service game to go through to the final with a solid 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 win.

The Italian will now square off against either World No. 1 Novak Djokovic or World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in what will be the biggest final of his career on Sunday at the ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev ends 2023 season with 5 titles to his name

The loss to Jannik Sinner brings to an end Daniil Medvedev's 2023 season, one that witnessed the Russian win five titles.

In addition to back-to-back-to-back wins in Rotterdam (ABN AMRO Open), Doha and Dubai, the World No. 3 won two Masters 1000 titles -- in Miami and Rome. The title at the Italian Open also marked his first ever title on clay, for which he beat Holger Rune in the final.

Medvedev ends his season with 66 wins and 18 losses against his name, having lost his last two matches of the year. Prior to the semifinals in Turin, he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the final group-stage match.

In Grand Slams, the World No. 3 made his best result at the US Open, reaching the final before falling to 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. He also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before being ousted by eventual champion Alcaraz.