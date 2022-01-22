"Even when I was 50 in the world, I wanted to win, I hate to lose" - Daniil Medvedev on his mindset as No. 1 seed at Australian Open

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight-sets on Saturday to earn a safe passage into the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.

In his post-match press conference, the Russian termed his third-round performance the best he has produced so far at this year's tournament. Medvedev said the scoreline didn't reflect how close the match was or how well his opponent played.

"Today was I think the best match, because to be honest, the score doesn't say everything about the match. Botic played really good. I even want to say he played, I think in my opinion, better than in US Open but maybe served a little bit worse," Medvedev said.

The 25-year-old was clinical, saving all three of the breakpoints he faced and converting on four of the 12 opportunities he earned.

Medvedev said he felt he did the basics right and was happy with his overall level of play.

"Almost like every game where I could break him, I managed to do it. I think I had two games where I didn't break him when I had breakpoints, but it was enough today," he continued. "And, yeah, pretty happy about my level. Served well. Didn't get broken, even if he had opportunities. Was running pretty well. Yeah, was doing some good shots. Happy about my performance and looking forward to the next match."

The 2022 Australian Open is the first time Medvedev has been the top seed at a Grand Slam. Asked if he had changed his mindset at all as the top-ranked player in the draw, the Russian replied in the negative, insisting that he has always wanted to win, regardless of his ranking.

"The thing is that even when I was, I don't know, 50 in the world, of course, probably not going to win a Grand Slam, but I wanted to win. I hate to lose. I want to win every match I play," he said.

That said, Medvedev believes his ranking and experience of winning a Slam gives him more confidence.

"But definitely some extra confidence just by knowing that this is possible, and if not, I mean, every match is tough," he said.

"You cannot have a chat with them for two hours. But that's the only small moment where you can interact with them" - Daniil Medvedev on communicating with the spectators

Daniil Medvedev speaks following his third-round victory over Botic van de Zandschulp

Daniil Medvedev did not receive much support from the crowd in his second-round match against Nick Kyrgios. Following his third-round victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, the Russian was asked whether the situation had improved and if the spectators were warming up to him.

The World No. 2 was quick to point out that he didn't have any issues with the support he received two days back and that his only problem with the crowd was their behavior between his first and second serves. He also stressed that it was only natural for them to support a local boy.

"The other night I don't feel like there was anything wrong. I just talked about exactly one thing, which is between first and second serve, because the rest is, of course they are going to support Nick, I'm not stupid, you know," he said.

Medvedev had previously called out spectators for the noise they made between his serves in the Kyrgios match. On that note, he highlighted the fact that the only time a player can speak to the crowd is during the on-court interview. He feels that kind of an interaction is "fun", no matter which direction it proceeds.

"Yeah, was pretty funny the postmatch interview, because of course you cannot speak to the crowd like you cannot have a chat with them for two hours. But that's the only small moment where you can interact with them and I feel like it's fun." Medvedev remarked.

Edited by Arvind Sriram