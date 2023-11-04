Daniil Medvedev is one of the most high-profile additions to the World Tennis League's (WTL) roster for its second season. The Russian star is a Grand Slam champion and most recently reached the final of the 2023 US Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev will be part of the PBG Eagles, a team owned by India's Punit Balan Group (PBG), in the upcoming event. The WTL will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 21 to 24. The Yas Island's Etihad Arena has been selected as the venue for the event.

16 elite professional tennis stars will compete in the four-day event in a sporting spectacle that promises high-quality sportsmanship and entertainment galore.

Along with Daniil Medvedev, World No.5 Andrey Rublev has also been added to the PBG Eagle's squad. Medvedev recently shared his excitement about taking part in the event, saying that he wished to finish the year on a positive note.

"After seeing what the players experienced last year, I'm delighted to be joining this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I have played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I'm aiming to finish this year on a positive note there," he said (via Tennis Majors).

World Tennis League adds quality and glamour to India's long-standing affair with tennis tournaments

India has dabbled with tennis leagues and high-profile tennis tournaments since the early 2000s. Stars like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya have graced the tennis courts of the Chennai Open and Mumbai Open. The International Tennis Premier League was also a much-awaited event, pitting top stars against each other.

However, none of the tournaments have lasted long and India's tryst with tennis continues to wait for a top-level tournament.

Now, with the advent of the World Tennis League, India is once again looking to stamp its authority on the global tennis stage with financial capabilities.

The WTL will follow a four-team format, with four players in each team. The first three days will all feature three matches, covering men's and women's singles, along with mixed doubles games. The top two teams will battle it out for the coveted title in the final on December 24.

Coined as the 'Greatest Show on Court', the World Tennis League is set to feature women's World No. 1 player Aryna Sabalenka, men's World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

The event is set to be broadcast in over 125 countries worldwide and become a prime event in fans' minds, placing it on par with ATP tournaments.