"Daniil Medvedev is not taking a jibe at Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans fume over misinterpretation of Russian's remarks on Spaniard's popularity

Daniil Medvedev's remarks on Carlos Alcaraz's rising popularity being misinterpreted has angered tennis fans.

Medvedev recently opined that only a more aggressive playing style would attract the masses. The Russian cited Alcaraz's huge fanbase to back his statement.

"I think in every sport it is the same when you play defensively. People want to see the show, so they want to see offensive shots and that's why as soon as Carlos came on the tour, he gained a big fanbase because he crushes the ball," Medvedev told ATP.

Daniil Medvedev said implementing an offensive style does not work for him, emphasizing the importance of results rather than playing "beautiful" tennis. Nonetheless, he gladly acknowledged Alcaraz's natural attacking play garnering more fans and attention.

"I always say, ‘I could do it’, but then I think I would not have the results I have had in my career, and for me the result is the most important. It’s more important than to, let’s say, be beautiful on the court. For Carlos, it doesn’t work this way. That’s the way he plays and that’s the way it works [for him], so it’s kind of a benefit that this way gains fans and gains attention," the Russian added.

Meanwhile, media outlet We Are Tennis marginally rephrased Medvedev's quotes conveying an impression that the Russian was taking a dig at Carlos Alcaraz's playing style.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the misinterpretation. One fan asserted that Daniil Medvedev was "not taking a jibe" at Alcaraz.

"I think people mistook what he said. He is not taking a jibe at Alcaraz. He is saying if I play aggressive attacking tennis with flamboyance my results won't be near as good as currently it is now. He previously also said if he played like Korda he would be ranked 700 in the world," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan sarcastically credited the media outlet for "taking things out of context."

"Well done taking things out of context, @WeAreTennis," the tweet read.

A third user criticized the channel as they wrote:

"Poor journalism"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Daniil Medvedev commended Carlos Alcaraz after his Indian Wells final loss

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Final Day

Daniil Medvedev lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 1-6 in the Indian Wells final. During his post-match press conference, the World No. 4 praised his opponent for constantly raising his level throughout the match.

"He [Alcaraz] managed in the first set at one moment to raise his level. I kind of managed to be there and to try to catch his level, but I was just a little bit down. In the end, this down was going down, down, down, and he was going up, up, up," Medvedev said as per ATPTour.com.

Following his Indian Wells campaign, Medvedev continued his impressive run at the Miami Open. He registered four sstraight-set wins before falling to Jannik Sinner, 1-6, 2-6, in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev is expected to be back in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he suffered a quarterfinal loss to eventual runner-up Holger Rune last year. The ATP Masters 1000 event will commence on April 7.

