Daniil Medvedev tries to scare Andrey Rublev by looking to hit tennis ball straight at him as duo goof around during practice at World Tennis League

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev have been taking part in the ongoing World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. The duo are representing the Eagles, who will be facing the Kites in the finals.

The fellow Russians grew up together playing tennis and are best friends to this date. In fact, Andrey Rublev is the godfather of Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa.

Both players have never shied away from talking about their friendship and have always held each other in high regard.

“I think we're really close friends. I think we have a great relationship even if on the court we're big competitors, I think nothing is going to, let's call it, come between us to separate us in real life. We're really close,” Medvedev said, via the ATP Tour.

Rublev also showered his best friend with praise and also gave his perspective on their friendship.

“Obviously we built our relationship because of tennis. But now it's already bigger than tennis. We know each other, I don't know, since we were six maybe or something. We have a great relationship. He's super honest, super relaxed. It's super easy to communicate with him. Very humble. At the same time he's really, really funny. Then when you spend time with him, you always have fun,” he said.

The Russians have been spending time together at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi where they are representing the Eagles. Their team includes Mirra Adnreeva and Sofia Kenin. The Eagles have reached the finals of the tournament.

In a recent video from the tournament, Medvedev can be seen trying to scare Rublev by pretending to hit the tennis ball at him. The two can later be seen sharing a laugh about it.

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev is the godfather of Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa

Andrey Rublev is the godfather of Daniil Medvedev's daughter

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev have known each other since they were six-years-old. They have always been close friends, but their relationship went beyond friendship when Medvedev made Rublev his daughter Alisa's godfather.

“He's very kind, he's religious, so that's important to be a godfather. So it was kind of an easy decision,” Medvedev said, via the ATP Tour.

Rublev mentioned the responsibilities that came with the title of 'Godfather' after winning the Monte Carlo Masters,

“The priest made such a speech [about my duties] that I even said: ‘What should Danya(Medvedev) do then, since I have to do all of this?’ To which the priest said that Daniil must support his family financially. I asked him if it was possible to switch, because it looks like I have many times more responsibility than Dani!,” Rublev told Championat.

The 26-year-old also spoke about how his other duties included praying for Alisa and ensuring that she believed in God.

“Now I am responsible for making sure she believes in God,” he elaborated. “I also have to pray for her every day, make sure that she does not take off her cross, and also make sure that she grows up as a good and kind person!,” he said.