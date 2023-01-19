Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2023, Round 3

Daniil Medvedev and Sebastian Korda will lock horns in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, January 20.

Medvedev arrived in Australia on the back of a four-match losing streak, with early exits at the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. He kicked off his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 and put up a decent performance to reach the semifinals. The Russian defeated the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov in straight sets, but couldn't outclass Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Sebastian Korda, on the other hand, entered Australia on the back of a runner-up finish at the European Open and a first-round loss at the Rolex Paris Masters. He got off to a great start in the new 2023 season, reaching the finals of the Adelaide International 1. The American recorded competent wins over Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka but couldn't outlast Novak Djokovic in the finals. The top seed Serb defeated him in an enthralling three set-tie 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

However, Korda has continued his rich vein of form at the Australian Open and is through to the third round for the second time in his career. The 22-year-old first emerged victorious in a hectic contest against Cristian Garin and then eased past Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki. He will be determined to make a deep run in Melbourne.

Medvedev and Korda have only faced each other once on the main tour at the 2021 Paris Masters. The Russian claimed the bragging rights in that contest, securing a brilliant comeback win 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. However, with Korda in much better form this time around, it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda match schedule

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda is scheduled for the second match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena. The match will be played on Friday, starting at 7 pm local time.

Date: January 20, 2023.

Time: Starts at 7 pm AEDT, 8 am GMT, 1:30 pm IST and 3 am ET.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda streaming details

