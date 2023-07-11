Daniil Medvedev and wife Daria share an adorable moment after Russian reaches maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal

Daniil Medvedev recently had a delightful time with his wife, Daria Medvedeva, after making it to his first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final.

Medvedev's performance on the esteemed grass court this year has been simply outstanding, as he has only dropped a single set in his four matches so far. In the third round, he displayed his brilliance by defeating Marton Fucsovics in a thrilling four-set encounter.

Lady Luck also smiled upon him in the fourth round, as young Czech player Jiri Lehecka retired due to injury after losing the first two sets, granting Medvedev a walkover.

Daria Medvedeva, a former tennis player herself, not only cheers passionately for her husband during his matches but also showcases her style and creativity through her fashion blog and online store.

With a diverse range of talents and interests, she adds an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the Medvedev camp. Daria posted an adorable picture of the couple on her Instagram story on Tuesday, July 11, capturing a loving embrace between the two.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

Having amassed a whopping 45 wins on the ATP Tour this year, Medvedev is now gearing up to face Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, July 12. Eubanks caused quite a stir by pulling off a stunning upset against the fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a captivating five-set battle on Monday.

Medvedev and Eubanks' head-to-head record stands at 1-0, as the Russian defeated the American in straight sets in Miami. He is undoubtedly the odds-on favorite to secure his spot in the grass-court Grand Slam semi-finals.

Daniil Medvedev's performance in Wimbledon over the years

Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev has made five main draw appearances at Wimbledon, with his best result being reaching the quarterfinals this season. He has a 12-4 record at the tournament.

Medvedev made his Wimbledon main draw debut in 2017, where he defeated Stan Wawrinka in the first round before losing to Ruben Bemelmans in the second round. He reached the third round in 2018, where he lost to Adrian Mannarino.

In 2019, Medvedev reached the fourth round for the first time, where he lost to David Goffin.

Medvedev missed Wimbledon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2021, reaching the third round before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. In 2022, Medvedev was not allowed to play in Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Daniil Medvedev is a talented grass-court player, who has the potential to win Wimbledon in the future. He is a strong server and has a powerful forehand. He also has a good all-around game and can adapt his style to different surfaces.

