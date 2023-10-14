Daniil Medvedev and wife Daria throw daughter Alisa an endearing 1st birthday party ft. fox cakes and giant bubbles

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa turned one on Saturday, October 14, to celebrate which the Russian and his wife Daria threw together an adorable birthday party.

Medvedev married his long-time girlfriend Daria in 2018, following which the couple welcomed their firstborn last year.

On Saturday, videos of the couple celebrating their daughter's birthday surfaced on social media (thanks to Twitter user: '@atp4me'). The birthday cake, adorably decorated in pink and white, contained a miniature figurine of a fox on top. Daniil Medvedev and his wife helped their daughter blow out the candle, much to the delight of their gathered friends and family.

Expand Tweet

Another video from the party showed the former World No. 1 carrying Alisa on his arms while being put inside a giant soap bubble, which seemed to catch the toddler's attention more than anything else.

Expand Tweet

Medvedev was most recently in action at the Asian swing, first reaching the final of the China Open and then facing a Round of 32 exit at the Shanghai Masters. Up next, the World No. 3 is scheduled to take part in the Vienna Open, from October 23-29.

Daniil Medvedev on life on tour as a father: "Our baby is really calm, so we can sleep well"

China Open Tennis

Speaking in an interview earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had opened up about how life on tour as a father was, joking about how his daughter Alisa was a "really, really calm" baby who slept a lot. The Russian, therefore, did not have many problems with his own sleep schedule being disturbed.

"First of all our baby is really, really calm, so she sleeps a lot. She sleeps like an adult, so we can sleep well. If she would be not like this, I don't think it would be possible to travel with her. So, yeah, she's such a sweet kid, so it didn't change much," Medvedev said.

Medvedev enjoyed having his child travel with him, especially during the Middle East swing, as his matches were scheduled mostly at night and he could spend all morning with Alisa.

I'm preparing as I am. Actually I was playing in Doha and Dubai only night, so I didn't see one time how she's sleeping. I'm leaving the hotel at probably 1," Daniil Medvedev said.

"Spend the morning with her, all fun and easy, then I see her the next morning because I'm finishing so late. It was just a lot of fun to have her with us here. Hopefully a lot more titles together."