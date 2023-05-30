Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev had a disappointing day at the office as the Russian lost in the first round of the 2023 French Open. Medvedev has had an exciting start to the clay court season, as he came to Paris on the back of winning his maiden clay court title in Rome by beating Holger Rune in the final.

Banking on his exceptional performance at the beginning of the year, hopes were pinned on the Russian to win his first major clay court title. However, in the opening round, the Russian lost to Thiago Seyboth Wild, 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Worsening an already forgettable day, Medvedev also found himself on the receiving end of boos from the crowd during a line call inspection and shushed the crowd to be quiet.

During the fourth set of the match, while Seyboth Wild was leading 2-1, the chair umpire came down to inspect a line call, during which the crowd at the Philipe-Chatrier started to boo the Russian, thus forcing a reaction from the Russian. Amidst the inspection, Daniil Medvedev attempted to shush the crowd.

Speaking to the media after the match, Seyboth Wild reflected on the biggest win of his career and called his win a "dream come true."

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," Seyboth Wild said. "Walking on court I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his and it worked pretty well."

"It's very tough for the shoulder and elbow" - When Daniil Medvedev complained about the balls of Roland Garros

At the start of the tournament, during the pre-tournament press conference, Daniil Medvedev complained about the balls of Roland Garros being "big."

Speaking to the media on May 26, the former US Open winner expressed his concerns regarding the balls becoming slower. He also highlighted that the balls get bigger, and all these factors put extra pressure on one's shoulders and elbows.

"I cannot say 100% if it's the balls, the surface, maybe that it's a little bit better. But from what I heard from all the players, everybody agrees that it's, let's call it slower this year, and the balls get big. Yeah, the only bad thing about this, it's because it's very tough for the shoulder and elbow. A lot of players suffered with this after Australia, from what I heard. It was the same," he said.

The Russian, however, added that in the game of tennis, one has to adapt.

"So that's the only kind of bad thing, because then in tennis, well, you have to adapt. That's the thing," Daniil Medvedev added.

