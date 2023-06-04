Former Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki praised Holger Rune in her latest Instagram post. She called her young compatriot a "Danish dynamite" after the two shared a warm embrace at the 2023 French Open.

Rune has reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. In the first round, he defeated Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2. Gael Monfils had to withdraw before their second-round match. The Dane then dispatched Genaro Alberto Olivieri, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3, in the third round.

Rune's results caught the attention of Caroline Wozniacki, the now-retired former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion. The 32-year-old praised her compatriot on Instagram.

"Danish dynamite," Wozniacki wrote in her Instagram story, with a video of her and Rune hugging it out in Paris.

Holger Rune has had a pretty good clay court season in 2023. The 20-year-old reached the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, losing to Andrey Rublev after a dramatic three-setter, 7-5, 2-6, 5-7.

At the 2023 Munich Open, the Dane won the title after beating Botic van de Zandschulp in the final, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3). But he then lost in the third round of the Madrid Open to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-7(5).

Last but not least, Rune reached the final of the Italian Open, but lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 5-7, 5-7.

Holger Rune will face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open 2023

Holger Rune at the 2023 French Open

Holger Rune of Denmark and Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina will play each other in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open on May 5.

Rune will be the favorite to win, but he certainly won't have it easy against the World No. 23. Cerundolo defeated Rune in their only head-to-head duel, in the first round of the 2019 Manerbio Challenger, 7-6(4), 6-0.

The 24-year-old Argentinian lost two sets on his way to the fourth round. He defeated Jaume Munar, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-1, in the first round. Cerundolo then overcame Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, in the second round, and Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, in the third round.

During his post-match press conference after defeating Fritz, Cerundolo said:

"With Holger, yeah, it will be wild, for sure. He likes to engage the crowd, play with them. Sometimes they are against him, but sometimes they are with him because he's a great player.

"But, yeah, it's going to be fun. I'm going to enjoy it. Hopefully, they will be by my side. It will probably be, I don't know, 50/50," the Argentine player stated.

