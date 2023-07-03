Daria Kasatkina’s girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako jokes about the tennis star’s constant snacking in an adorable picture at Wimbledon 2023

Daria Kasatkina, the World No. 10, is known for her cheerful personality and sense of humor on and off the court. Her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, a former Olympic figure skater, is equally witty and fun-loving.

The couple recently shared a hilarious picture from their practice session at Wimbledon 2023, where Kasatkina can be seen eating something.

Kasatkina and Zabiiako have been dating since 2022, and have been very open about their relationship on social media. The pair often post vlogs on YouTube, where they give fans a glimpse of their lives as professional athletes, their travels, their hobbies, and their love for each other.

The picture that Zabiiako posted on her Instagram account on Monday, July 3, shows Kasatkina at the practice courts of Wimbledon.

Zabiiako captioned the picture with a laughing face emoji and wrote:

“Dasha is always eating something.”

Kasatkina previously shared her thoughts on her private life and how revealing her sexual orientation as a lesbian was a courageous move for her.

She also expressed her gratitude for the support she got from her fellow players.

"This topic is very sensitive, so I was ready for some negative reaction, but there was nothing like that," she said, "I’m very thankful because that makes me feel so good. Some of the players were coming to me, sometimes they’re still coming to me, to say ‘yeah, it’s cool’ or ‘congrats’ to me. That’s nice," she said.

"I remember after saying all these things, I just felt much better. That was one of the best decisions of the last year and I’m happy with the outcome," Kasatkina added.

Daria Kasatkina faces Caroline Dolehide in the first round of Wimbledon

Daria Kasatkina, who is 11th seed, will face a tricky opponent in her first-round match at Wimbledon. She will take on Caroline Dolehide, who is ranked 39th in the world.

Kasatkina is coming off a runner-up finish at the Viking International Eastbourne, where she lost to Madison Keys in straight sets. The Russian reached the quarter-finals in the 2018 Wimbledon.

Dolehide is a powerful baseliner who can hit winners from both wings. She has won two ITF Junior titles this season on clay. However, she has never gone past the second round at a Grand Slam.

This will be the first meeting between Kasatkina and Dolehide. The former has more experience and variety, while the latter has more firepower and confidence.

Kasatkina is the favorite to win, but Dolehide could pull off an upset if she plays her best tennis.

