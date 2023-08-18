Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako reacts to Russian rolling her eyes at Cincinnati Open rain delay in Aryna Sabalenka loss

Daria Kasatkina took to social media earlier on Friday (18 August) to express her annoyance at the rain-plagued Cincinnati Open following her exit from the tournament. The Russian's sentiments were reiterated by her long-time girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako as well.

Kasatkina had a good campaign at this week's WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, beating USA's Peyton Stearns and France's Varvara Gracheva in convincing fashion to reach the third round. Her campaign was eventually ended by World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a rain-hit straight-sets affair on Thursday (August 17).

The match had to be stopped momentarily as rain fell during the second set. Kasatkina had lost all of her rhythm by the time the match resumed, causing her to lose without much of a fight, 6-3, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina was visibly annoyed at how the match transpired, going by her latest social media post. She can be seen rolling her eyes at the rain delay as she holds an umbrella in her hand, with the hashtag "#weneedroof" in the caption.

"Most random photo I have from a tennis match. 2nd pic said it all," the Russian tennis player wrote, followed by the aforementioned hashtag.

The World No. 13's picture was reposted by her girlfriend Zabiiako, who was emotive about the situation herself to say the least.

A screen capture of Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's Instagram story

Even though she lost, Kasatkina can take respite in the fact that she has had a consistent 2023 season up until now. The Russian has won 21 of her last 32 matches on the WTA Tour and will be looking to go deep at the upcoming US Open.

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako head over heels with each other

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

Daria Kasatkina has been dating figure skater Natalia Zabiiako since last year. The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, where they regularly share their love and support for each other.

The Russian tennis player also celebrated Zabiiako's birthday at a serene spot in Ohio during her campaign earlier this week. The two can be seen engrossed with each other in an Instagram reel posted by the figure skater.

It should be noted that while Kasatkina has had good fortunes in her tennis career recently, Zabiiako has been out of action for the last few years. The 29-year-old, who was the bronze medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, aimed to resume her career by competing for Canada last year. The move, however, fell through in the last moment.